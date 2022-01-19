Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Real Estate Insights Podcast: how the global electric vehicle market is changing the retail industry

01/19/2022 | 07:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The global electric vehicle industry continues to go from strength to strength, but what does it mean for the retail market?

Join Guy Ruddle and Savills experts: Larry Brennan, Marie Hickey and Thomas McMillan from across retail, research and sustainability as we discuss how the electric vehicle market is changing the way we purchase cars, the implications for power and charging, and the opportunities for landlords and land owners in this hugely growing market.

This podcast is for general information only and should not be considered professional advice. Savills accepts no liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of, reference to or reliance on, this podcast or its content. Savills makes no warranty as to the accuracy of the information in this podcast. This podcast, and all copyright in this podcast, is the property of Savills and it shall not be used, reproduced or quoted in whole or in part without Savills prior written consent.

Further information

Subscribe to Savills Real Estate Insights Podcast on iTunes and Spotify

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 12:41:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
07:42aREAL ESTATE INSIGHTS PODCAST : how the global electric vehicle market is changing the reta..
PU
05:12aSAVILLS : The best places to live for first-time buyers
PU
01/18SAVILLS : Greater London and South East offices record 46% YOY growth in 2021
PU
01/18SAVILLS : Global residential investment outstrips offices, but retail may see 2022 return ..
PU
01/18SAVILLS : Global residential investment outstrips offices, but retail may see 2022 return ..
PU
01/17SAVILLS : London's £5 million-plus market records strongest year since 2013
PU
01/17SAVILLS : Scottish hotel investment volumes up 166% YOY, says Savills
PU
01/17SAVILLS : Oxford Farming Conference offers a global perspective on agriculture
PU
01/16SAVILLS : Value-add opportunities to emerge as industry priorities decarbonisation in 2022
PU
01/14SAVILLS : Five themes for commercial real estate in 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 984 M 2 701 M 2 701 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 1 958 M 2 658 M 2 665 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 402,00 GBX
Average target price 1 424,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-0.43%2 658
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.54%33 261
KE HOLDINGS INC.9.49%26 235
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-14.67%13 711
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-5.44%12 609
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-17.96%7 147