  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real Estate Insights Podcast: long-term boom or bubble: where next for the logistics market?

09/29/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Unprecedented demand for European logistics and industrial assets - from investors and occupiers alike - means the sector is on course for another record year. Pricing and rents are rocketing amid fierce competition for a limited number of properties. A short-term bubble created by the pandemic or the beginning of a long-term growth story?

Join Guy Ruddle and guests: Marcus De Minckwitz from Savills' EMEA head of industrial and logistics; Kevin Mofid, Savills' head of EMEA industrial and logistics research and; Tritax Eurobox's assistant fund manager Alina Iorgulescu.

This podcast is for general information only and should not be considered professional advice. Savills accepts no liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of, reference to or reliance on, this podcast or its content. Savills makes no warranty as to the accuracy of the information in this podcast. This podcast, and all copyright in this podcast, is the property of Savills and it shall not be used, reproduced or quoted in whole or in part without Savills prior written consent.

Further information

Subscribe to Savills Real Estate Insights Podcast on iTunes and Spotify

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 622 M 2 622 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 1 868 M 2 531 M 2 531 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 349,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC41.33%2 531
CBRE GROUP, INC.54.78%31 944
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-34.82%22 348
KE HOLDINGS INC.-71.60%20 817
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED67.60%12 639
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION33.36%8 102