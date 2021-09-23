Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Real Estate Insights Podcast: spotlight on South West Leisure

09/23/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Over the last few years the UK leisure market has seen a growth. This was a trend prior to COVID-19 that has been compounded due to recent events. Across the country, key location hotspots are seeing the benefits from staycactions. In recent months there has also been a rise in homeowners moving out of cities - the south west has been a hotspot for this. Historically the SW had a very condense market with small number of regional operators, however this is starting to change with national operators looking to get involved in the locations.

The desirability of sites is very location specific and in the South West there is a clear line between the desirable locations and the less. With interest in coastal towns rising significantly. Demand from independent and small pub and restaurant operators is very strong and confidence in market is growing. Holiday parks have seen investment in their central facilities which gives the customer another option in case of poor weather and also provides the option to extend the season. And as demand for holiday accommodation in the South West continues to be robust the lack of supply has seen a rise in tariffs in line with the rise of occupancy.

Join Guy Ruddle and guests: Kevin Marsh, head of licensed leisure at Savills, Chris Sweeney, director in the leisure and trade team at Savills and James Greenslade, director in the hotel capital markets team at Savills discuss the changes that have been taking place in the South West, the impact of Covid-19, Brexit and changes in consumer behaviour. They also discuss how the sector is becoming more mainstream, what types of investors are interested in the market and what the future holds.

This podcast is for general information only and should not be considered professional advice. Savills accepts no liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of, reference to or reliance on, this podcast or its content. Savills makes no warranty as to the accuracy of the information in this podcast. This podcast, and all copyright in this podcast, is the property of Savills and it shall not be used, reproduced or quoted in whole or in part without Savills prior written consent.

Further information

Subscribe to Savills Real Estate Insights Podcast on iTunes and Spotify

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 659 M 2 659 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 1 897 M 2 606 M 2 608 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 370,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC43.53%2 592
CBRE GROUP, INC.52.82%31 540
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.81%23 929
KE HOLDINGS INC.-71.40%20 960
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED58.24%12 241
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.84%8 397