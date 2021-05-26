Real Estate Insights Podcast: will the prime housing market's strong run last?

The prime housing market has enjoyed a period of strong activity over the past year. But will it last? As lockdown measures ease, what are the factors that will shape both the prime sales and lettings markets over the remainder of this year and into 2022.



And if 2020 was the year we learnt to love the country again, 2021 looks set to see a resurgence of interest in city living. What will that mean for demand in both sales and lettings markets?



Join Guy Ruddle and Savills guests: Andrew Perratt, head of prime country and regional sales; Claire Reynolds, co-head of prime central London sales and Amelia Greene, head of prime central London lettings.

