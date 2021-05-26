Log in
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Real Estate Insights Podcast: will the prime housing market's strong run last?

05/26/2021 | 05:05am EDT
The prime housing market has enjoyed a period of strong activity over the past year. But will it last? As lockdown measures ease, what are the factors that will shape both the prime sales and lettings markets over the remainder of this year and into 2022.

And if 2020 was the year we learnt to love the country again, 2021 looks set to see a resurgence of interest in city living. What will that mean for demand in both sales and lettings markets?

Join Guy Ruddle and Savills guests: Andrew Perratt, head of prime country and regional sales; Claire Reynolds, co-head of prime central London sales and Amelia Greene, head of prime central London lettings.

This podcast is for general information only and should not be considered professional advice. Savills accepts no liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of, reference to or reliance on, this podcast or its content. Savills makes no warranty as to the accuracy of the information in this podcast. This podcast, and all copyright in this podcast, is the property of Savills and it shall not be used, reproduced or quoted in whole or in part without Savills prior written consent.

Further information

Subscribe to Savills Real Estate Insights Podcast on iTunes and Spotify

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
