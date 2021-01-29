Log in
SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Savills : 6 of the Best...Homes that bring the outside in

01/29/2021 | 09:24am EST
A garden room or conservatory helps bring the outside in and adds light and space - particularly welcome in winter lockdown.

The traditional fully glazed conservatory dates from the Victorian era. Garden rooms, still with large windows but a solid roof, came into vogue in the Fifties and Sixties. Today, both styles are popular and, thanks to advances in construction and glass technology, many can be enjoyed year round. At this time of year, they're also the perfect place to wait for those shoots of spring to appear outside.

Here are some of the finest examples on the market.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 448 M 2 448 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 1 461 M 2 005 M 2 008 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 958,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 066,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -1,50%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC11.68%2 005
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.4.25%31 420
CBRE GROUP, INC.2.02%20 973
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED2.62%7 890
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.70.72%7 538
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION1.03%5 991
