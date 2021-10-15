Log in
Savills : 6 of the best... European homes close to a park

10/15/2021
From urban squares with manicured borders meticulously planned by tireless gardeners to public estate grounds where wildlife runs freely between woodland and meadow, our parks were our sanctuaries during the pandemic - somewhere to exercise, clear our heads and take refuge from video calls.

Now with lockdown hopefully behind us, our green spaces are once again a chance to walk with friends, watch children and dogs delight in ruining carefully swept mountains of fallen leaves and take exercise in preparation for hearty Sunday lunches with family.

So as our parks fill with beautiful autumnal colours, what could be better than living nearby? Here is our selection of the finest properties close to a park.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 648 M 2 648 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 1 866 M 2 552 M 2 553 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 347,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC41.12%2 552
CBRE GROUP, INC.61.14%33 257
KE HOLDINGS INC.-66.05%24 878
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.11%24 161
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED72.80%12 979
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION35.89%8 397