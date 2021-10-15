Savills : 6 of the best... European homes close to a park

From urban squares with manicured borders meticulously planned by tireless gardeners to public estate grounds where wildlife runs freely between woodland and meadow, our parks were our sanctuaries during the pandemic - somewhere to exercise, clear our heads and take refuge from video calls.

Now with lockdown hopefully behind us, our green spaces are once again a chance to walk with friends, watch children and dogs delight in ruining carefully swept mountains of fallen leaves and take exercise in preparation for hearty Sunday lunches with family.

So as our parks fill with beautiful autumnal colours, what could be better than living nearby? Here is our selection of the finest properties close to a park.