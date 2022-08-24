Savills : 6 of the best...Homes with gardens to attract wildlife

If you're fortunate enough to own a home with a garden it's likely you will have spent a lot of time outside this summer, enjoying the fauna and flora on your doorstep.

Of course, it's not just us humans who enjoy a spot of greenery. Every space - be it a large country estate or a modest urban garden - can provide a haven for wildlife.

Colourful borders filled with flowering plants and shrubs give pollen-rich food to butterflies and bees, while lawns - especially areas of longer grass - can offer an important habitat for all sorts of insects and minibeasts. Trees and hedges make wonderful nesting areas for birds and mammals (as well as valuable shelter against potential predators); ponds and water features are great for amphibians, invertebrates and birds. Even woodpiles, compost and trimmings are an incredible place for animals to live, feed and hibernate.

