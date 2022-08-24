Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  News
  Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
2022-08-24
981.25 GBX   +1.32%
10:38aSAVILLS : 6 of the best...Homes with gardens to attract wildlife
PU
03:28aSAVILLS : PATRIZIA invests in Barcelona student accommodation, targeting similar select opportunities across Europe
PU
08/22SAVILLS : Bishop's Stortford strengthens residential sales team with three new appointments
PU
Savills : 6 of the best...Homes with gardens to attract wildlife

08/24/2022
If you're fortunate enough to own a home with a garden it's likely you will have spent a lot of time outside this summer, enjoying the fauna and flora on your doorstep.

Of course, it's not just us humans who enjoy a spot of greenery. Every space - be it a large country estate or a modest urban garden - can provide a haven for wildlife.

Colourful borders filled with flowering plants and shrubs give pollen-rich food to butterflies and bees, while lawns - especially areas of longer grass - can offer an important habitat for all sorts of insects and minibeasts. Trees and hedges make wonderful nesting areas for birds and mammals (as well as valuable shelter against potential predators); ponds and water features are great for amphibians, invertebrates and birds. Even woodpiles, compost and trimmings are an incredible place for animals to live, feed and hibernate.

Featured below are a few of our favourite homes currently on the market with gardens perfect for those who want to take a walk on the wild side.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 142 M 2 539 M 2 539 M
Net income 2022 113 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2022 102 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 1 339 M 1 587 M 1 587 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 968,50 GBX
Average target price 1 250,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-31.21%1 587
CBRE GROUP, INC.-25.16%25 526
KE HOLDINGS INC.-16.35%21 280
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED11.73%14 004
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-34.77%8 418
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-46.01%8 072