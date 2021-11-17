Savills : 6 of the best...Self-build projects

According to the National Custom & Self Build Association (NaCSBA), one third of people in the UK are interested in building their own home, with 9 per cent saying they are likely to do so at some point.

Self-build, along with custom build, makes up around 7-10 per cent of supply in the UK and the Government is aiming to scale this up from around 13,000 homes to between 30,000 and 40,000 per year. This represents an opportunity not only for the firms that operate in the sector, but also to boost housing numbers and deliver more sustainable homes.

As the name suggests, self-builds are undertaken by individuals, who either do it themselves, hire contractors or order from a kit home company.

Although you can't use a traditional mortgage for these projects, specialist tailored products are available and in April the Government announced plans for a £150 million 'Help to Build' scheme for the next four years. This will support younger households lacking equity: the group most in need of new housing supply and who cannot generally afford self-build.

Of course a key challenge is finding an appropriate plot of land and getting permission. But if you're thinking of adding 'build own house' to your list of resolutions for next year, here are some of the best self-build plots that already have planning permission in place.