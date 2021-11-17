Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Savills : 6 of the best...Self-build projects

11/17/2021 | 04:47am EST
According to the National Custom & Self Build Association (NaCSBA), one third of people in the UK are interested in building their own home, with 9 per cent saying they are likely to do so at some point.

Self-build, along with custom build, makes up around 7-10 per cent of supply in the UK and the Government is aiming to scale this up from around 13,000 homes to between 30,000 and 40,000 per year. This represents an opportunity not only for the firms that operate in the sector, but also to boost housing numbers and deliver more sustainable homes.

As the name suggests, self-builds are undertaken by individuals, who either do it themselves, hire contractors or order from a kit home company.

Although you can't use a traditional mortgage for these projects, specialist tailored products are available and in April the Government announced plans for a £150 million 'Help to Build' scheme for the next four years. This will support younger households lacking equity: the group most in need of new housing supply and who cannot generally afford self-build.

Of course a key challenge is finding an appropriate plot of land and getting permission. But if you're thinking of adding 'build own house' to your list of resolutions for next year, here are some of the best self-build plots that already have planning permission in place.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 945 M 2 614 M 2 614 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2021 26,1 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 1 964 M 2 639 M 2 640 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 418,00 GBX
Average target price 1 335,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC48.56%2 663
CBRE GROUP, INC.65.48%34 304
KE HOLDINGS INC.-62.43%27 534
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-53.21%16 194
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED79.43%13 436
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.63%8 537