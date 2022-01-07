Log in
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/07 04:31:00 am
1379 GBX   -0.07%
Savills : 6 of the best...homes with fitness facilities

01/07/2022 | 04:08am EST
One of the most popular resolutions, year in and year out, has to be to get healthier and for many the road to better health starts in the gym.

While the 1980s saw a rise in gym chains and fitness fanaticism, our love of working out can actually be traced back to Ancient China and Egypt where the concept of structured exercise, featuring weightlifting, aerobics and fitness training, was first introduced. However, it was the Ancient Greeks who created a dedicated place in which to exercise and train: the gymnasium.

Moving forward to the 19th century, French gymnast and ex-circus man Hippolyte Triat launched two of the first commerical gyms in Brussels and Paris in the late 1840s, while in the UK, the YMCA opened its first buildings with gymnasiums in 1869. In 1939, Jack LaLanne opened what is believed to be the first health club in Oakland, California.

While a desire to go to the gym might have been around for hundreds of years, many are now seeking the ability to exercise in the confines of their own home or building, driven in part by lockdowns and gyms temporarily closing.

So whether it's the luxury of having a fully kitted out gym to work out in before breakfast, a pool in which to unwind at the end of the day or even just extra space to house a Peloton bike for a quick spin class at lunchtime, having the ability to exercise at home is now seen as a top priority. And let's not forget that health and fitness can also come in the form of saunas, space for yoga and steam rooms too.

With this in mind we have selected the very best properties on the market for those wanting to kick start their January health and fitness regime at home.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 955 M 2 647 M 2 647 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2021 66,6 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 1 927 M 2 608 M 2 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
