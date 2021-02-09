Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savills : A hat trick for Savills International Development Consultancy

02/09/2021 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The team, who won 'Best Property Agency / Consultancy London' in December last year, have gone on to win first place in both the 'Best Property Agency / Consultancy UK' and the 'Best International Property Agency / Consultancy' categories.

Riyan Itani said, 'We are incredibly honoured to be recognised and proud of our achievement, which really reflects the hard work, level of diligence and client care we strive for in our consultancy business. We continue to grow and improve and we are working on a strategy to spread the quality of our services to support offices and associates in new regions and of course new clients.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 09:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
02/08SAVILLS : A hat trick for Savills International Development Consultancy
PU
02/08SAVILLS : Oxfordshire sees record take-up of industrial space in 2020
PU
02/07FARMFLUENCING : a beginner's guide to social media
PU
02/05FLEXIBLE OFFICES : is the next revolution on its way?
PU
02/05SAVILLS : Freehold investment in South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria sold to a con..
PU
02/04SAVILLS : Why sale and leasebacks are growing in demand for the hotels sector
PU
02/03SAVILLS : Bovingdon Park changes hands for first time in 20 years
PU
02/03SAVILLS GRADUATES GATHER OVER 250 PE : 270 challenge this month
PU
02/03SAVILLS : The positive signs for London's development land market in 2021
PU
02/03SAVILLS : New owners for Highview Residential Park in Kings Langley, Hertfordshi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 454 M 2 454 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 1 587 M 2 180 M 2 186 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 015,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 158,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 2,33%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC21.32%2 180
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.24.38%38 377
CBRE GROUP, INC.8.31%22 264
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.137.94%10 506
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED3.97%8 040
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION5.51%6 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ