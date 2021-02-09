Savills : A hat trick for Savills International Development Consultancy

The team, who won 'Best Property Agency / Consultancy London' in December last year, have gone on to win first place in both the 'Best Property Agency / Consultancy UK' and the 'Best International Property Agency / Consultancy' categories.

Riyan Itani said, 'We are incredibly honoured to be recognised and proud of our achievement, which really reflects the hard work, level of diligence and client care we strive for in our consultancy business. We continue to grow and improve and we are working on a strategy to spread the quality of our services to support offices and associates in new regions and of course new clients.'