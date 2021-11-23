Savills : Abigail Jones wins Young Surveyor of the Year

The accolade recognises the most inspiring and influential surveyors aged 35 or under in the UK, with all finalists and winners showcasing the highest standards of professionalism and innovation within the built environment.

The winners were announced at a ceremony hosted by broadcaster and sports presenter Jo Ankier on 19 November at the Hilton Park Lane where Clement Lau, RICS President opened the evening.

Abigail said: 'It was a great evening and an opportunity to spend time with peers and colleagues. Winning in my category was unexpected, I was taken by complete surprise, but a lovely way to top off a great event.'

Patrick Eve, UK head of regional development said: 'Congratulations to Abigail for this well-deserved award. Abi has advised on several large-scale development schemes in the East of England, including Northstowe new town and Great Haddon urban extension. She is also an assessor and counsellor, supporting the APC process - a great ambassador for the development division.'

The judges said: "All of our category winners - and their employers - should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved as future leaders of the surveying profession. They have demonstrated that they are not only having a profoundly positive impact on their respective markets and workplaces but are also going above and beyond to help ensure our industry continues to have a positive impact on society and attracts and retains the brightest talent."