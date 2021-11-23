Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Abigail Jones wins Young Surveyor of the Year

11/23/2021 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The accolade recognises the most inspiring and influential surveyors aged 35 or under in the UK, with all finalists and winners showcasing the highest standards of professionalism and innovation within the built environment.

The winners were announced at a ceremony hosted by broadcaster and sports presenter Jo Ankier on 19 November at the Hilton Park Lane where Clement Lau, RICS President opened the evening.

Abigail said: 'It was a great evening and an opportunity to spend time with peers and colleagues. Winning in my category was unexpected, I was taken by complete surprise, but a lovely way to top off a great event.'

Patrick Eve, UK head of regional development said: 'Congratulations to Abigail for this well-deserved award. Abi has advised on several large-scale development schemes in the East of England, including Northstowe new town and Great Haddon urban extension. She is also an assessor and counsellor, supporting the APC process - a great ambassador for the development division.'

The judges said: "All of our category winners - and their employers - should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved as future leaders of the surveying profession. They have demonstrated that they are not only having a profoundly positive impact on their respective markets and workplaces but are also going above and beyond to help ensure our industry continues to have a positive impact on society and attracts and retains the brightest talent."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 12:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
07:20aSAVILLS : Abigail Jones wins Young Surveyor of the Year
PU
06:20aSAVILLS : appointed to find partner for new mixed use quarter and innovation zone at Unive..
PU
05:59aSAVILLS : Former children's residential care home and school Harlescott House in Shrewsbur..
PU
11/22SAVILLS : Landsec buys 75% interest in MediaCityUK from Peel and L&G
PU
11/22SAVILLS : Landsec acquires 75% interest in MediaCityUK from Peel and L&G
PU
11/22SAVILLS : Preserving the past to secure the future
PU
11/22SAVILLS : London offices underpriced amid recovery for Europe's investment and occupier ma..
PU
11/22SAVILLS : continues to expand OCM division with European hire
PU
11/19SAVILLS : 7 things every land manager needs to know about the Environment Act
PU
11/19SAVILLS : 6 of the best...Homes with famous former owners
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 955 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 21,6 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 1 949 M 2 614 M 2 608 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 407,00 GBX
Average target price 1 361,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC47.41%2 614
CBRE GROUP, INC.57.84%32 470
KE HOLDINGS INC.-62.38%27 569
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-60.53%13 595
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED75.35%13 011
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION44.97%8 750