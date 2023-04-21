Advanced search
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-04-21 am EDT
980.00 GBX   +2.94%
Savills : Barts Square, in the historic heart of the City, sells out
Analysis-Crisis radar falls on fault lines in Europe's commercial property
Savills : Q1, 2023 - Uncertainty and variation in land values
Savills : Barts Square, in the historic heart of the City, sells out

04/21/2023 | 12:30pm EDT
In addition to its 235 high quality apartments, Barts Square, located on a 3.2 acre site in West Smithfield, close to St Paul's Cathedral, also comprises three office buildings totalling 254,700 sq ft of space and 10 retail, restaurant and leisure units.

Originally acquired in 2011 in a joint venture between commercial developers Helical plc and US-based partners The Baupost Group LLP, the scheme was officially launched in 2014 with Savills instructed as sole residential agents.

Set across nine buildings, each with its own character and distinctive façade, the apartments at Barts Square have views towards St Paul's, the Old Bailey and into the tranquil cloister garth of St Bartholomew the Great Church. While the apartments are all new construction, multiple original facades were retained, adding to the integrity and historic character of the scheme.

As well as appealing to local professionals and downsizers who had a longstanding relationship with the area, the scheme also had wide international appeal.

Maria Eivers, London development director at Savills says: "The success and appeal of Barts Square is testament to the vision and care taken over the site's redevelopment by Helical. Barts Square's aim was to deliver a product that was design led and differentiated itself from the shinning glass towers of the City, creating a contemporary residential development inspired by the vernacular of the area's 19th century industrial architecture. What we have today has far exceeded this and is a stellar example of successful urban regeneration, with a vibrant new community within this new residential quarter of the City."

Nikki Dibley, Senior Development Executive at Helical, adds: "We are delighted to have successfully completed all sales at Barts Square. Taking a previously underutilised and largely undiscovered site and working closely with Sheppard Robson as lead architects, with support from Piercy and Co and Maccreanor Lavington, it has been incredibly rewarding to see our plans to revitalise this historic and charming quarter of the City come to life but, more importantly, see it resonate so strongly with people from all corners of the world."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 16:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 321 M 2 890 M 2 890 M
Net income 2023 93,9 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2023 233 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 3,74%
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 40 433
Free-Float 92,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 952,00 GBX
Average target price 1 068,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC15.32%1 608
KE HOLDINGS INC.27.72%22 255
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.13%21 916
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.43%14 576
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.11%10 496
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION18.03%6 475
