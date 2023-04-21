Savills : Barts Square, in the historic heart of the City, sells out

In addition to its 235 high quality apartments, Barts Square, located on a 3.2 acre site in West Smithfield, close to St Paul's Cathedral, also comprises three office buildings totalling 254,700 sq ft of space and 10 retail, restaurant and leisure units.

Originally acquired in 2011 in a joint venture between commercial developers Helical plc and US-based partners The Baupost Group LLP, the scheme was officially launched in 2014 with Savills instructed as sole residential agents.

Set across nine buildings, each with its own character and distinctive façade, the apartments at Barts Square have views towards St Paul's, the Old Bailey and into the tranquil cloister garth of St Bartholomew the Great Church. While the apartments are all new construction, multiple original facades were retained, adding to the integrity and historic character of the scheme.

As well as appealing to local professionals and downsizers who had a longstanding relationship with the area, the scheme also had wide international appeal.

Maria Eivers, London development director at Savills says: "The success and appeal of Barts Square is testament to the vision and care taken over the site's redevelopment by Helical. Barts Square's aim was to deliver a product that was design led and differentiated itself from the shinning glass towers of the City, creating a contemporary residential development inspired by the vernacular of the area's 19th century industrial architecture. What we have today has far exceeded this and is a stellar example of successful urban regeneration, with a vibrant new community within this new residential quarter of the City."

Nikki Dibley, Senior Development Executive at Helical, adds: "We are delighted to have successfully completed all sales at Barts Square. Taking a previously underutilised and largely undiscovered site and working closely with Sheppard Robson as lead architects, with support from Piercy and Co and Maccreanor Lavington, it has been incredibly rewarding to see our plans to revitalise this historic and charming quarter of the City come to life but, more importantly, see it resonate so strongly with people from all corners of the world."