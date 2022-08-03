Savills : Black is the new green with first letting at Glasgow's carbon zero office refurbishment – The Ink Building

Circularity Scotland will occupy the sixth floor (4,520 sq ft) of the 34,495 sq ft building on a new 10-year lease.

Launched in 2021, Circularity Scotland is the administrator of the Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland, operating commercially on a not-for-profit basis. Representing drinks producers, trade associations, retailers and hospitality, and working with companies throughout the supply chain, Circularity Scotland is dedicated to making Scotland a cleaner, greener place.

Sustainability is a priority at The Ink Building where an overall EPC Rating of A following the installation of solar panels on the roof and EV charging across all basement parking spaces will position it as the first refurbished office building in Glasgow to achieve net carbon zero status. The high quality design achieved in the refurbishment includes showers, lockers, a drying room and cycle racks provided for all occupiers.

Savills says 29,975 sq ft is available on competitive lease terms.

David Cobban, head of Savills Glasgow office and director in the firm's office agency, comments: "The Ink Building is a market leading office refurbishment in the centre of Glasgow that offers occupiers flexible space and connectivity with the peace of mind that comes with net zero carbon design. With diminishing new office developments in Glasgow in the short-term, and a growing desire to repurpose older office buildings in order to meet demand and ESG ambitions, The Ink Building provides a solution for those businesses looking to improve their ESG performance and work towards a lower carbon footprint."

Chris Richardson, managing director at Ambassador, says: "We recognise that achieving net zero operations is not just the preserve of large corporate companies and at The Ink Building we wanted to support businesses of all sizes on their sustainability journey with efficient, clever design."