  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  News
  Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-08-03 am EDT
1153.00 GBX   +1.59%
11:19aSAVILLS : Black is the new green with first letting at Glasgow's carbon zero office refurbishment – The Ink Building
PU
09:59aINVESTING IN RENEWABLES : the benefits and risks for landowners
PU
05:06aSAVILLS : Bank of Mum & Dad to lend a total £25 billion to their children over the next three years
PU
Savills : Black is the new green with first letting at Glasgow's carbon zero office refurbishment – The Ink Building

08/03/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Circularity Scotland will occupy the sixth floor (4,520 sq ft) of the 34,495 sq ft building on a new 10-year lease.

Launched in 2021, Circularity Scotland is the administrator of the Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland, operating commercially on a not-for-profit basis. Representing drinks producers, trade associations, retailers and hospitality, and working with companies throughout the supply chain, Circularity Scotland is dedicated to making Scotland a cleaner, greener place.

Sustainability is a priority at The Ink Building where an overall EPC Rating of A following the installation of solar panels on the roof and EV charging across all basement parking spaces will position it as the first refurbished office building in Glasgow to achieve net carbon zero status. The high quality design achieved in the refurbishment includes showers, lockers, a drying room and cycle racks provided for all occupiers.

Savills says 29,975 sq ft is available on competitive lease terms.

David Cobban, head of Savills Glasgow office and director in the firm's office agency, comments: "The Ink Building is a market leading office refurbishment in the centre of Glasgow that offers occupiers flexible space and connectivity with the peace of mind that comes with net zero carbon design. With diminishing new office developments in Glasgow in the short-term, and a growing desire to repurpose older office buildings in order to meet demand and ESG ambitions, The Ink Building provides a solution for those businesses looking to improve their ESG performance and work towards a lower carbon footprint."

Chris Richardson, managing director at Ambassador, says: "We recognise that achieving net zero operations is not just the preserve of large corporate companies and at The Ink Building we wanted to support businesses of all sizes on their sustainability journey with efficient, clever design."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 15:18:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 149 M 2 625 M 2 625 M
Net income 2022 115 M 141 M 141 M
Net cash 2022 48,4 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 1 569 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 135,00 GBX
Average target price 1 309,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-19.39%1 917
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.15%26 337
KE HOLDINGS INC.-31.31%17 474
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED15.84%14 584
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-31.61%9 138
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-40.87%8 983