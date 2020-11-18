Log in
Savills : British Land agrees sale of Clarges, Mayfair to Deka for £177m

11/18/2020 | 04:13am EST

Clarges represents a landmark mixed-use development for British Land. The site was acquired in 2012 and the redevelopment was completed in 2017, delivering over 50,000 sq ft of world class office space, 34 super prime residential apartments and nearly 15,000 sq ft of high quality retail. It is an excellent example of creating value through the strength and depth of our capabilities, across planning, development, asset management, leasing and investment.

Simon Carter, incoming CEOat British Land, said: 'Clarges is a fantastic example of our ability to create outstanding mixed-use places and drive value through development. The sale is in line with our focus on active capital management, recycling out of more mature assets and positioning us to progress our value accretive London development pipeline, focused on our mixed use campuses and Canada Water.'

The offices and retail space are fully let, with retail occupiers including Le Comptoir Robuchon, Le Deli Robuchon and a Porsche showroom.

Deka was advised by Savills and Simmons & Simmons, and British Land was advised by CBRE and Mayer Brown.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:12:02 UTC
