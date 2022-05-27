Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 11:35:17 am EDT
1096.00 GBX   -1.17%
12:05pSAVILLS : Capital Advisors (SCA) advises Elivia Homes on corporate sale and recapitalisation to Octopus Investments
PU
12:04pSAVILLS : Capital Advisors advises Elivia Homes on corporate sale and recapitalisation to Octopus Investments
PU
05/26SAVILLS PROJECTS RAPID GROWTH OF UK CO-LIVING : sector to see £540m of deals in H1 2022, the firm says
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Capital Advisors (SCA) advises Elivia Homes on corporate sale and recapitalisation to Octopus Investments

05/27/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elivia will construct more than 200 high quality affordable homes per year for families and households in the region, who are facing challenges created by the UK's housing crisis. Elivia's growth plans will also result in significant investment in new jobs, with an estimated 1,000 roles to be created in the business and across its supply chain in the next five years.

Chris Chiles, Chief Executive of Elivia Homes, comments: "Securing new investment partners marks the next stage of the Elivia journey and provides a springboard for growth. We have a clear vision to further develop our reputation as one of the most trusted and admired homebuilders across the South East, while scaling our sustainable developments with carefully designed homes that will help people and places thrive. With the support of our new shareholders we have a clear path for expansion, and I am incredibly excited at the prospect of working with a group as innovative as Octopus, alongside our own fantastic team, to make a meaningful impact on the UK property market."

Jan Crosby, lead advisor on the transaction and Head of Corporate Finance at Savills Capital Advisors, says: "We are delighted that an investor of Octopus' calibre and ethos has chosen to back Elivia Homes' expansion."

For further information, please visit: https://www.savills.co.uk/services/finance/capital-advisors.aspx

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 16:03:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
12:05pSAVILLS : Capital Advisors (SCA) advises Elivia Homes on corporate sale and recapitalisati..
PU
12:04pSAVILLS : Capital Advisors advises Elivia Homes on corporate sale and recapitalisation to ..
PU
05/26SAVILLS PROJECTS RAPID GROWTH OF UK : sector to see £540m of deals in H1 2022, the firm s..
PU
05/25IMPACTS : Workforce trends are an opportunity to future-proof offices for bigger structura..
PU
05/25SAVILLS : London Development Land team walk marathon to raise funds for British-Ukrainian ..
PU
05/24SAVILLS : Birmingham director shortlisted for individual accolade at Midlands Residential ..
PU
05/24SAVILLS : Birmingham director shortlisted for individual accolade at Midlands Residential ..
PU
05/23SAVILLS : UK house prices see a 130 fold increase over the Queen's reign
PU
05/20SAVILLS : Two new tenants sign up at The Shipping Building in Hayes
PU
05/19Savills Appoints Will Holliday as a Director
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 151 M 2 708 M 2 708 M
Net income 2022 115 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2022 48,4 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 1 532 M 1 929 M 1 929 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 109,00 GBX
Average target price 1 403,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-21.24%1 929
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.50%26 219
KE HOLDINGS INC.-41.70%14 831
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED14.37%14 302
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-29.98%9 690
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-38.36%9 468