Savills : Capital Advisors advises Elivia Homes on corporate sale and recapitalisation to Octopus Investments

Elivia will construct more than 200 high quality affordable homes per year for families and households in the region, who are facing challenges created by the UK's housing crisis. Elivia's growth plans will also result in significant investment in new jobs, with an estimated 1,000 roles to be created in the business and across its supply chain in the next five years.

Chris Chiles, Chief Executive of Elivia Homes, comments: "Securing new investment partners marks the next stage of the Elivia journey and provides a springboard for growth. We have a clear vision to further develop our reputation as one of the most trusted and admired homebuilders across the South East, while scaling our sustainable developments with carefully designed homes that will help people and places thrive. With the support of our new shareholders we have a clear path for expansion, and I am incredibly excited at the prospect of working with a group as innovative as Octopus, alongside our own fantastic team, to make a meaningful impact on the UK property market."

Jan Crosby, lead advisor on the transaction and Head of Corporate Finance at Savills Capital Advisors, says: "We are delighted that an investor of Octopus' calibre and ethos has chosen to back Elivia Homes' expansion."

