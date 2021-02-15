Savills : Central London occupier expert, Andrew Barnes, has joined Savills

Andrew has 30 years Central London market experience and started out his career at Savills before moving on to JLL for seven years, he then joined DTZ to set up their Tenant Representation team. Andrew moved to King Sturge shortly before the firm was acquired by JLL where he has spent the last 14 years. He has advised on a significant number of major London HQ deals during his career to date.

Andrew specialises in strategic occupational advice, and implementing acquisitions and disposals for occupiers. His knowledge and significant experience allows him to help clients match their property needs against their business requirements to ultimately attract and retain the best talent. His track record includes advising Havas on their 160,000 sq ft consolidation from nine buildings into a pre let off plan building at 3 Pancras Square Kings Cross, King Digital on the acquisition of a new 70,000 sq ft office in Soho, Spotify on their 80,000 sq ft London HQ a the Adelphi and Diageo Plc on the relocation of their 90,000 sq ft Global HQ in Soho. He most recently advised Netflix on their significant expansion into 88,000 sq ft in Fitzrovia as well as Bain Capital on their 50,000 sq ft occupation in Mayfair. Andrew also advised Brockton and Oxford Properties on the redevelopment and pre letting of the 240,000 sq ft Post Building WC1 to McKinsey & Co and Nationwide.

Philip Pearce, Executive Director and Head of Central London agency at Savills, says: 'Many tenants are beginning to have a better understanding of their return-to-the-office strategies, and need advice beyond traditional brokerage to evolve their property needs and attract the best talent. We are extremely pleased to welcome Andrew to the team to further boost our Central London occupier service to clients.'

Andrew Barnes adds: 'Savills global platform has enabled the firm to advise on some noteworthy deals during the past year and I am very much looking forward to working with the existing team to advise clients who are looking to rework their real estate. This third lockdown has emphasised that many employees want to get back into the office and so now is a very exciting time in the market to be able to help companies through this evolution to a more dynamic workplace.'