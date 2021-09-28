Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Savills : Commercial yields move in again as market gears up for busy Q4

09/28/2021 | 11:12am EDT
The international real estate advisor says that the small acceleration in the compression of average prime yields in August was driven by restricted retail warehouses and City of London offices, both of which saw yields come in by 25bps. Provincial offices, foodstores and distribution warehouses also show downward yield expectations, indicating that their yields are likely to continue to harden into the fourth quarter.

In its September Market in Minutes Savills comments that although rising inflation is a topic of speculation, expectations are that this will be short lived with a return to 2.0% from 3.5% by the end of 2022. There will be little direct read through to property pricing from this, as property values have a much stronger link with economic growth, albeit higher inflation may mitigate rental growth in real terms in the short term, according to Savills.

James Gulliford, joint head of UK investment at Savills, comments: "With the final quarter of the year traditionally the busiest time for commercial property transactions, and with a lot of the sales being prepared during August approaching bidding dates, we are anticipating that the market will remain strong with buyer demand keeping pricing robust and yields low across most sectors."

Read Savills September Commercial Market in Minutes report in full here

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 623 M 2 623 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 1 899 M 2 603 M 2 574 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 92,8%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 371,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,64%
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
SAVILLS PLC43.64%2 603
CBRE GROUP, INC.54.82%31 951
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-33.00%22 980
KE HOLDINGS INC.-71.37%20 984
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED68.15%12 608
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION34.51%8 131