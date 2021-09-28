Savills : Commercial yields move in again as market gears up for busy Q4

The international real estate advisor says that the small acceleration in the compression of average prime yields in August was driven by restricted retail warehouses and City of London offices, both of which saw yields come in by 25bps. Provincial offices, foodstores and distribution warehouses also show downward yield expectations, indicating that their yields are likely to continue to harden into the fourth quarter.

In its September Market in Minutes Savills comments that although rising inflation is a topic of speculation, expectations are that this will be short lived with a return to 2.0% from 3.5% by the end of 2022. There will be little direct read through to property pricing from this, as property values have a much stronger link with economic growth, albeit higher inflation may mitigate rental growth in real terms in the short term, according to Savills.

James Gulliford, joint head of UK investment at Savills, comments: "With the final quarter of the year traditionally the busiest time for commercial property transactions, and with a lot of the sales being prepared during August approaching bidding dates, we are anticipating that the market will remain strong with buyer demand keeping pricing robust and yields low across most sectors."

Read Savills September Commercial Market in Minutes report in full here