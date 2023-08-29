The property comprises a modern manufacturing unit extending to 32,365 sq ft which includes c.3,000 sq ft office space across two floors. The property occupies a site extending to 1.91 acres with 35 car parking spaces, two EV charging points and direct access off Wellington Road. It is let in its entirety to Silentbloc UK Limited for a term of 10 years from 1 June 2020 at a rental of £200,000 per annum.

The property is located within close proximity to the A38, which provides easy access to the Branston Junction of the A38 and national motorway network. Nearby occupiers include Wickes, B&Q, The Range, Unilever and Holland & Barrett.

Victor Ktori, head of office and commercial department at Savills Nottingham, comments: "This is a great manufacturing and office building in Burton on Trent which has an excellent location with strong roadside prominence. The investment offered the buyer a high quality building with great income in a sector in high demand."