Savills : Development Land teams transact £2.8 billion of land in 2021

The total value of transactions was a 133% increase on 2020 and a 27% increase on 2019.

Savills development land division- which is made up of 22 specialist development teams, with full UK coverage from Aberdeen to Exeter - experienced a bumper year.

The London Land team alone transacted £820million of land across 57 sites, including the Royal Mail depot within the Nine Elms Masterplan in SW11 and the former Ford Stamping Plant in Dagenham.

The South East saw the biggest increase in sites and plots sold compared to 2019 pre-Covid levels, (100% and 175% respectively).

Significant deals in the South East region included a 35 acre site at Cliffe Woods in Kent, which was sold to Redrow with permission for 225 homes and an 11 acre site with permission for 180 homes which sold to Bellway as part of a residential development in Maidstone.

Patrick Eve, Savills head of regional development, says, '2021 saw the release of pent up demand following the pandemic and our dedicated, experienced teams were able to capitalize on that demand up and down the country. They were able to deliver the best possible outcome for our clients. We saw most major housebuilders buying more land than the previous year and they are increasingly getting back to pre Covid-19 levels of land buying and this is reflected in the data.'

Eve continues, '2022 has got off to a very active start and our research tell us the continued scarcity of development land has driven strong growth with UK greenfield and urban values reaching 8.8% and 6.8% respectively in the year to Q4, 2021. Although competition for land is likely to remain strong in 2022 values in the regions may be tempered because of uncertainty around build costs and additional environmental requirements'