  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/04 07:59:01 am
1359.5 GBX   -0.33%
07:46aSAVILLS : Development Land teams transact £2.8 billion of land in 2021
PU
04:16aSAVILLS : What next for the UK science market?
PU
02/03SAVILLS : planning division makes senior hire and expands team
PU
Savills : Development Land teams transact £2.8 billion of land in 2021

02/04/2022 | 07:46am EST
The total value of transactions was a 133% increase on 2020 and a 27% increase on 2019.

Savills development land division- which is made up of 22 specialist development teams, with full UK coverage from Aberdeen to Exeter - experienced a bumper year.

The London Land team alone transacted £820million of land across 57 sites, including the Royal Mail depot within the Nine Elms Masterplan in SW11 and the former Ford Stamping Plant in Dagenham.

The South East saw the biggest increase in sites and plots sold compared to 2019 pre-Covid levels, (100% and 175% respectively).

Significant deals in the South East region included a 35 acre site at Cliffe Woods in Kent, which was sold to Redrow with permission for 225 homes and an 11 acre site with permission for 180 homes which sold to Bellway as part of a residential development in Maidstone.

Patrick Eve, Savills head of regional development, says, '2021 saw the release of pent up demand following the pandemic and our dedicated, experienced teams were able to capitalize on that demand up and down the country. They were able to deliver the best possible outcome for our clients. We saw most major housebuilders buying more land than the previous year and they are increasingly getting back to pre Covid-19 levels of land buying and this is reflected in the data.'

Eve continues, '2022 has got off to a very active start and our research tell us the continued scarcity of development land has driven strong growth with UK greenfield and urban values reaching 8.8% and 6.8% respectively in the year to Q4, 2021. Although competition for land is likely to remain strong in 2022 values in the regions may be tempered because of uncertainty around build costs and additional environmental requirements'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:45:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 984 M 2 701 M 2 701 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 1 905 M 2 593 M 2 593 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
Income Statement Evolution
