Savills : Earth expands with appointment of sustainable design specialist

Georgios has more than 12 years' experience working in passive design, whole life net zero, embodied carbon, circular economy and sustainable construction. Following a MEng in Civil Engineering in Greece and an MSc in Environmental Design at UCL, Georgios career started in building physics, energy and building services. He has worked in consultancies in London and Madrid and has been collaborating with the Haringey Quality Review Panel as Sustainability Expert. Prior to joining Savills Earth, he was leading the KLH Sustainability Team as associate director. At Savills he will be responsible for developing and implementing net zero and wider sustainability strategies in buildings and providing sustainability advice and analyses, with a focus on early stages of projects.

Speaking about the appointment, Georgios says: "I am very excited to be joining Savills Earth where I can use my diverse project experience and skills to deliver sustainable, circular projects in collaboration with the range of specialists across the division."

Dan Jestico, Sustainable Design director in the Savills Earth division, adds: "We're delighted to have Georgios join the team at a time when the whole real estate sector is looking to integrate net zero carbon thinking in new build and retrofit projects. Georgios' experience in developing and implementing net zero strategies will add significant depth and knowledge to the Savills Earth team, which continues to grow and attract the very best people in the industry."