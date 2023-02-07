Savills: European gaming primed for revenue growth of 8% per annum over next five years

The international real estate adviser expects that as the gaming industry evolves, companies' physical presence and requirements will grow, leading to increased take up levels of office space from the sector.

In general, gaming companies' offices incorporate studios for development and production of new games and technologies. Global gaming companies tend to seek non-CBD locations with strong connectivity and within close proximity to talent pools, such as leading universities, says the international real estate advisor. Small studios and growing developers typically look for prime buildings in prime locations to attract talent.

Lauren Higgins, Associate Director, EMEA Occupier Services at Savills, says: "Attracting and retaining talent in the industry remains one of the largest challenges facing occupiers, with approximately 5,000 game developers currently seeking new employment opportunities across Europe. As a result, there is strong demand for high quality space in good locations that match with company culture and corporate sustainability targets."

Rob Pearson, Director, Tenant Advisory at Savills, says: "Given the backdrop of a competitive labour market many gaming companies would rather not co-locate in office buildings. We also know that these businesses put incredible value on their intellectual property and highly value security.

"Consequently most of the demand for development studios in a large gaming company's portfolio will be in self-contained offices."

To read the report, please visit: https://www.savills.co.uk/insight-and-opinion/research.aspx?rc=Europe&p=&t=&f=date&q=&page=1