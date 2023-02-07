Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:47:54 2023-02-07 am EST
1015.00 GBX   -1.36%
05:19aSavills : European gaming primed for revenue growth of 8% per annum over next five years
PU
02/02Time To Rethink Epcs : why energy efficiency needs a sharper focus
PU
02/01Savills : Capital Advisors acts as debt advisor to Downing Living for First Street project in Manchester
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills: European gaming primed for revenue growth of 8% per annum over next five years

02/07/2023 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The international real estate adviser expects that as the gaming industry evolves, companies' physical presence and requirements will grow, leading to increased take up levels of office space from the sector.

In general, gaming companies' offices incorporate studios for development and production of new games and technologies. Global gaming companies tend to seek non-CBD locations with strong connectivity and within close proximity to talent pools, such as leading universities, says the international real estate advisor. Small studios and growing developers typically look for prime buildings in prime locations to attract talent.

Lauren Higgins, Associate Director, EMEA Occupier Services at Savills, says: "Attracting and retaining talent in the industry remains one of the largest challenges facing occupiers, with approximately 5,000 game developers currently seeking new employment opportunities across Europe. As a result, there is strong demand for high quality space in good locations that match with company culture and corporate sustainability targets."

Rob Pearson, Director, Tenant Advisory at Savills, says: "Given the backdrop of a competitive labour market many gaming companies would rather not co-locate in office buildings. We also know that these businesses put incredible value on their intellectual property and highly value security.

"Consequently most of the demand for development studios in a large gaming company's portfolio will be in self-contained offices."

To read the report, please visit: https://www.savills.co.uk/insight-and-opinion/research.aspx?rc=Europe&p=&t=&f=date&q=&page=1

Attachments

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 10:18:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAVILLS PLC
05:19aSavills : European gaming primed for revenue growth of 8% per annum over next five years
PU
02/02Time To Rethink Epcs : why energy efficiency needs a sharper focus
PU
02/01Savills : Capital Advisors acts as debt advisor to Downing Living for First Street project..
PU
02/01Savills : acquires One New Street Square on behalf of Chinachem Group for £349.5 million
PU
02/01In Plain English : Planning appeals
PU
01/31Savills : Work commences at Barwood's new Richmond office re-development , Explore
PU
01/26Savills : South West hotel market records 30% increase on investment volumes in 2022
PU
01/26Davos Wef Annual Meeting : the role of the real estate industry in mitigating global risks
PU
01/25Savills : expands London Commercial Development team with new hire
PU
01/24Savills : Dan Fox promoted to head of sales at Savills in Islington
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 217 M 2 664 M 2 664 M
Net income 2022 107 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 309 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 1 423 M 1 710 M 1 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 029,00 GBX
Average target price 1 053,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC24.65%1 710
CBRE GROUP, INC.13.23%26 468
KE HOLDINGS INC.30.66%22 804
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.57%15 334
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.44.28%10 603
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED10.67%8 371