  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  News
  Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-29 am EDT
1109.00 GBX   -1.33%
SAVILLS : European office vacancy rates stabilise at 7.2%
PU
SAVILLS : Fresh start for Lush with new flagship store in Glasgow
PU
SAVILLS : City records highest monthly take-up since December 2021 as vacancy rate falls
PU
Savills: European office vacancy rates stabilise at 7.2%

06/29/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
As a result of stabilising vacancy Central Business District (CBD) rates, the international real estate advisor has seen lease incentives move back in, from 11.1% of average total contracted rent in Q4 2020 to 10.5% of contracted rent in Q1 2022. For example, in Warsaw rent free periods have contracted by 10 basis points due to resilient office demand, however, space is tight in Berlin and Paris-CBD with vacancy rates of 2.7% and 2.9% respectively.

Georgia Ferris, European Research Analyst at Savills, comments: "Looking ahead, we expect rents for prime offices to increase, with lease indexation contributing to upward pressure. Rising construction costs are supporting rental levels for standing stock as occupiers demand higher quality space."

Matthew Fitzgerald, Director, Cross Border Tenant Advisory EMEA at Savills, says: "As we come to the end of the first quarter without restrictions in many European cities, demand is strong for high quality space in prime locations with the best amenities."

Increasingly occupiers are considering flexible space options alongside conventional according to Savills. This is no longer just fast moving technology companies but now extends to financial and professional services companies that are increasing their flex office footprint in order to attract talent back to the workplace and provide flexibility in their existing office portfolio.

"Predictably sustainability is fast becoming the key theme surrounding office demand in 2022. Occupiers are competing to find the best-in-class space and this includes having high environmental credentials as a result of both corporate statements and employee demand," adds Fitzgerald.

-ends-

To read the report, please visit:

https://www.savills.com/research_articles/255800/330054-0

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 149 M 2 619 M 2 619 M
Net income 2022 115 M 140 M 140 M
Net cash 2022 48,4 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 1 554 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 88,4%
