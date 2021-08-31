Savills : First look at landmark carbon neutral homes in the heart of the Norfolk countryside

Set in 20 acres of parkland, the seven Passivhaus Plus homes at The Octagon Park in Little Plumstead, just five miles outside Norwich, boast state of the art energy efficiency and leading AI technology.

The scheme is believed to be the first cluster of detached Passivhaus Plus homes in the UK, with prices starting from £2.7m through Savills.

Early buyers will also be able to work with developers to choose their own fixtures and fittings and can have a say over the internal decoration.

While the majority of the properties are still under construction the show home - which is also available to purchase - has now opened its doors. In two months the property has saved around 1.4 tons of carbon emissions, the equivalent of planting 63 trees.

Each contemporary home will have 53 solar panels on its roof to generate its own electricity and will adhere to the strictest of environmental standards, making them completely carbon neutral. They are also equipped with the latest in smart AI technology and have fibre optic internet speeds in excess of 900Mbps with Wi-Fi and Cat 6 cabling fitted throughout.

Landowner and developer Joe Cozens Wiley - a fifth generation farmer - said no expense had been spared to create an exemplary development of which people can be proud.

'From the beginning we were passionate about creating a scheme that was at the very peak of design - truly great homes that would not only be stunning to look at, but which would also be a real joy to live in,' he said.

'To be designated as Passivhaus there is a rigorous process before certification. The whole build is worked out according to a very complex formula. However, essentially it means the homes are ultra-energy efficient.

'They are able to maintain a constant, filtered air temperature and they never use more energy than they generate so are completely carbon neutral, with any excess electricity fed back into the grid. Nearly half the building is glass, so there's also plenty of natural light.'

Designed by Norwich-based Hudson architects, each property boasts around 7,000 sq ft of accommodation and encompasses period Palladian features on a modern scale. A grand split level mezzanine entrance hall with bespoke staircase and feature wall lies at the heart of every house, off which are adjoining rooms and a large open plan south facing kitchen and informal dining area with triple glazed feature windows and patio doors that lead to the garden.

Designed with family living in mind, a fifth 'house for life' bedroom is optional on the ground floor that could be extended into a self-sufficient apartment with its own wheelchair-friendly entrance and wet room all on one level.

Upstairs, a large master suite runs the length of the south side of the property with a balcony overlooking the parkland, while there are also three additional double bedrooms all with bespoke en-suite showers or bathrooms.

A large garden and terrace are perfect for alfresco dining and outdoor entertaining, while a louvered pergola provides shade to the south side of the house. The outside space also includes a separate self-contained annexe with a heated double garage complete with two electric car charging points and large room above.

The homes are delivered as sustainable, timber pre-formed panels and erected onto large and completely insulated foundations. Teams of selected craftspeople then create the bespoke finishes required.

Property agent Frances Cooper, from the new homes team at Savills in Norwich, said: 'Octagon Park is a unique and exciting development that pushes the boundaries of residential building performance.

'Crafted by a handpicked team of local designers, professional engineers and specialist tradespeople, the attention to detail is incredible. The bright and airy open plan design combines state of the art technology with the comforts of modern family living.

'Being energy efficient, homeowners obviously have the benefit of cheaper running costs, but the houses also cater for how people now want to live their lives - more room, fresh air and extra space to work from home in a countryside setting complemented by acres of parkland in close proximity to well-connected towns and cities.'