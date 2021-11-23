Savills : Flight club secures 9th site at The Brewery Quarter

With award-winning locations in London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol, the ninth Flight Club is set to open its doors next Spring.

Taking over what was originally the Chiquito unit, as well as the adjacent vacant unit, Flight Club will be creating a circa 6,000 sqft venue complete with darts playing areas and a stunning bar.

Flight Club has reinvented darts for the twenty first century, housing it in a spectacular setting; serving food and cocktails, with an incredible Brunch Social running every weekend.

Steve Moore, CEO and Founder of Flight Club, said: "We are so excited to be joining Cheltenham's Brewery Quarter and can't wait to reveal more of what we've been working on. We're passionate about bringing unexpected, ridiculous joy to as many people as possible and can't wait to open our doors next Spring!"

Flight Club will follow hot on the heels of Indian street food specialist Mowgli and award-winning American inspired street food Hub Box as well as Pho Café which will be arriving early 2022 to complete the new line-up at The Brewery Quarter in Cheltenham.

Nikki Kontarines, Asset Manager of Martin Commercial Properties, Managing Agents of The Brewery Quarter, said: "We have worked incredibly hard and successfully transformed the tenant line up over the past three years. Securing Flight Club is something we are extremely proud of, and I can't wait for Cheltenham to experience what an amazing concept and offer they bring. It is going to be an exciting 2022 here!"

Chris O'Mahony, Director in the retail and leisure team at Savills, says: "Over the past few years we have seen a huge growth in experiential venues expanding across the UK as consumers look for new ways to enjoy time with friends and family. Flight Club is an extremely popular venue and we are delighted to have secured them as a tenant at The Brewery Quarter in Cheltenham."