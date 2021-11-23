Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Flight club secures 9th site at The Brewery Quarter

11/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With award-winning locations in London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol, the ninth Flight Club is set to open its doors next Spring.

Taking over what was originally the Chiquito unit, as well as the adjacent vacant unit, Flight Club will be creating a circa 6,000 sqft venue complete with darts playing areas and a stunning bar.

Flight Club has reinvented darts for the twenty first century, housing it in a spectacular setting; serving food and cocktails, with an incredible Brunch Social running every weekend.

Steve Moore, CEO and Founder of Flight Club, said: "We are so excited to be joining Cheltenham's Brewery Quarter and can't wait to reveal more of what we've been working on. We're passionate about bringing unexpected, ridiculous joy to as many people as possible and can't wait to open our doors next Spring!"

Flight Club will follow hot on the heels of Indian street food specialist Mowgli and award-winning American inspired street food Hub Box as well as Pho Café which will be arriving early 2022 to complete the new line-up at The Brewery Quarter in Cheltenham.

Nikki Kontarines, Asset Manager of Martin Commercial Properties, Managing Agents of The Brewery Quarter, said: "We have worked incredibly hard and successfully transformed the tenant line up over the past three years. Securing Flight Club is something we are extremely proud of, and I can't wait for Cheltenham to experience what an amazing concept and offer they bring. It is going to be an exciting 2022 here!"

Chris O'Mahony, Director in the retail and leisure team at Savills, says: "Over the past few years we have seen a huge growth in experiential venues expanding across the UK as consumers look for new ways to enjoy time with friends and family. Flight Club is an extremely popular venue and we are delighted to have secured them as a tenant at The Brewery Quarter in Cheltenham."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 15:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
10:30aSAVILLS : Flight club secures 9th site at The Brewery Quarter
PU
07:40aSAVILLS : Are tenants getting withdrawal symptoms from sub-letting office space?
PU
07:20aSAVILLS : Abigail Jones wins Young Surveyor of the Year
PU
06:20aSAVILLS : appointed to find partner for new mixed use quarter and innovation zone at Unive..
PU
05:59aSAVILLS : Former children's residential care home and school Harlescott House in Shrewsbur..
PU
11/22SAVILLS : Landsec buys 75% interest in MediaCityUK from Peel and L&G
PU
11/22SAVILLS : Landsec acquires 75% interest in MediaCityUK from Peel and L&G
PU
11/22SAVILLS : Preserving the past to secure the future
PU
11/22SAVILLS : London offices underpriced amid recovery for Europe's investment and occupier ma..
PU
11/22SAVILLS : continues to expand OCM division with European hire
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 955 M 2 609 M 2 609 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 21,6 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 1 949 M 2 614 M 2 601 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 407,00 GBX
Average target price 1 361,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC47.41%2 614
CBRE GROUP, INC.57.84%32 470
KE HOLDINGS INC.-62.38%27 569
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-60.53%13 595
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED75.35%13 011
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION44.97%8 750