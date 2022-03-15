Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Follow the property data to find the Holy Grail of customer satisfaction

03/15/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Figuring out how to capture, process and share data is a major priority today, at a time when technology is allowing us to do this like never before. These advances are bringing owners and managers of property closer to their occupiers.

All of these technological innovations have broadened the bandwidth of property data that can be collected, show how it is being used, and what is and isn't working. This knowledge leads to better informed business decisions and leasing strategies built on precise information.

Location analytics are supporting this, offered by providers such as Huq or Insight Analytics. The information they track, via mobile phones (though mobile phone data is anonymised), reveals how the building is functioning as part of the wider environment.

This builds a picture of how people are flowing through a scheme, where the greatest footfalls are, which shops they are using and what kind of transport they arrived on. It also provides visibility on whether people are using green spaces. This could include information about whether people are walking slowly through these areas, for instance, which would suggest they are being enjoyed - useful feedback about how wellness initiatives are being received.

That picture can be overlaid with information from applications like Visa Analytics Platforms, which show spending trends on the site, allowing marketing campaigns to be tailored effectively.

Another leap forward in terms of data technology are income analytics systems. These provide the landlord with risk analysis on income, such as how regularly the rent is being paid or what arrears are, even compare that performance against the market that occupier is in to identify risks.

Meanwhile advances in occupier applications can capture meeting minutes to give an overview of occupation objectives, for example, to show a property manager how an organisation is feeling about their current situation or even whether their business operations may lead to new space requirements.

Previously such insight would have been recorded in day books, spreadsheets, on Post-it Notes or stored in people's heads. There was nothing that could be used by an organisation to direct a holistic strategic approach, and certainly nothing that captured such data in one place. Now we are getting a richness of information that directs us about how to react to situations rather than getting that feedback second hand after the event (or not at all).

Now is the time for the industry to collaborate on important ESG and diversity and inclusion matters - or simply to support what experience organisations want their employees and customers to enjoy.

The added worth of all this for the customer depends on how we cross-pollinate data sets. By feeding data into a client portal we can communicate trends, information or that data can be pooled to answer queries - all supported with interactive visuals.

We are at an advanced stage of this journey because the opportunity to improve a customer's experience of a building is seismic. Data is ever more accessible and manageable, with the evolution of technology and the sharing mindset providing a richness of insight not previously achievable. It's now up to us to make the most of it.

Further information

Contact Sam Starling

Tech helps landlords get real about energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
12:02pSAVILLS : Follow the property data to find the Holy Grail of customer satisfaction
PU
09:12aSAVILLS : 6 of the best...Penthouses for living in the height of luxury
PU
06:52aSAVILLS : appoints new in town retail director
PU
05:30aSAVILLS : European office demand moves above five-year average
PU
05:20aSAVILLS : Collaboration will be key for the growth of European life science markets as UK ..
PU
05:00aSAVILLS : The best places to live in England for families with teenagers
PU
03/14SAVILLS : 2022 to see first genuine life science-led development in London
PU
03/14SAVILLS : brings to market major New Bond Street retail opportunities
PU
03/14SAVILLS : The future looks bright for Scotland's Fair City
PU
03/11SAVILLS : London's legal sector swoops in on 1 million sq ft of new offices
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 020 M 2 638 M 2 638 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 123 M 123 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 1 702 M 2 223 M 2 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 219,00 GBX
Average target price 1 436,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-13.42%2 223
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.45%28 446
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-27.66%11 488
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-17.12%11 136
KE HOLDINGS INC.-55.27%10 774
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-30.84%5 954