Savills : Follow the property data to find the Holy Grail of customer satisfaction

Figuring out how to capture, process and share data is a major priority today, at a time when technology is allowing us to do this like never before. These advances are bringing owners and managers of property closer to their occupiers.

All of these technological innovations have broadened the bandwidth of property data that can be collected, show how it is being used, and what is and isn't working. This knowledge leads to better informed business decisions and leasing strategies built on precise information.

Location analytics are supporting this, offered by providers such as Huq or Insight Analytics. The information they track, via mobile phones (though mobile phone data is anonymised), reveals how the building is functioning as part of the wider environment.

This builds a picture of how people are flowing through a scheme, where the greatest footfalls are, which shops they are using and what kind of transport they arrived on. It also provides visibility on whether people are using green spaces. This could include information about whether people are walking slowly through these areas, for instance, which would suggest they are being enjoyed - useful feedback about how wellness initiatives are being received.

That picture can be overlaid with information from applications like Visa Analytics Platforms, which show spending trends on the site, allowing marketing campaigns to be tailored effectively.

Another leap forward in terms of data technology are income analytics systems. These provide the landlord with risk analysis on income, such as how regularly the rent is being paid or what arrears are, even compare that performance against the market that occupier is in to identify risks.

Meanwhile advances in occupier applications can capture meeting minutes to give an overview of occupation objectives, for example, to show a property manager how an organisation is feeling about their current situation or even whether their business operations may lead to new space requirements.

Previously such insight would have been recorded in day books, spreadsheets, on Post-it Notes or stored in people's heads. There was nothing that could be used by an organisation to direct a holistic strategic approach, and certainly nothing that captured such data in one place. Now we are getting a richness of information that directs us about how to react to situations rather than getting that feedback second hand after the event (or not at all).

Now is the time for the industry to collaborate on important ESG and diversity and inclusion matters - or simply to support what experience organisations want their employees and customers to enjoy.

The added worth of all this for the customer depends on how we cross-pollinate data sets. By feeding data into a client portal we can communicate trends, information or that data can be pooled to answer queries - all supported with interactive visuals.

We are at an advanced stage of this journey because the opportunity to improve a customer's experience of a building is seismic. Data is ever more accessible and manageable, with the evolution of technology and the sharing mindset providing a richness of insight not previously achievable. It's now up to us to make the most of it.

Contact Sam Starling

Tech helps landlords get real about energy efficiency