Savills : Former Oxfordshire home of Deep Purple's Jon Lord on the market – complete with cricket pitch and bowling alley

The musician - who co-founded the rock group in 1968 and co-wrote many of their songs including Smoke on the Water­ - lived at Burntwood Hall, in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, during the 1980s.

The eight bedroom property, which sits in the heart of the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, also proved the inspiration for the song Burntwood which appeared on Lord's debut solo album released in 1982.

A cricket enthusiast he installed a cricket pitch, pavilion and scoreboard at the front of the house, while other later additions include a bowling alley, cinema room, gym, sauna, tennis court and swimming pool area with outdoor kitchen and pizza oven.

Lord passed away in 2012 and Burntwood Hall has had several owners since he lived in the property.

Property agent Hugh Maconochie, from the country house department at Savills, which is marketing the home alongside the residential sales team at Savills Henley, said: "Originally built in 1905, Burntwood Hall is an exceptional house that takes full advatnge of its south facing position with commanding views of the surrounding countryside.

"The current owners have undertaken a thorough and stylish programme of restoration and renovation, paying great attention to detail and creating a family home with extensive leisure facilities.

"Period features typical of the Edwardian era such as tall sash windows and high ceilings are perfectly complemented by modern touches including fully glazed doors and walls to maximise natural light, cedar cladding and polished concrete floors to provide an eclectic and exciting contrast.

"The kitchen and family room is of particular note, combining elements of the original house with new contemporary additions to create a striking space of dramatic proportions, as is the atmospheric games room which offers a wonderful space to enjoy with family and friends."

Kate Gethin and her husband Ian are the current owners of Burntwood Hall, moving in in 2009.

She said: "The property has been a wonderful family home and a great place to raise our children, so it will be very difficult to say goodbye. The kitchen/family room is probably one of our favourite spaces - providing a real heart to the house where we spend a lot of our time.

"The link with Jon Lord often provides an interesting talking point and we have seen photographs of him sitting at a piano in the drawing room. The piece of music he named after the house is instrumental and I think it really captures the spirit of the property and surrounding countryside. It was obviously an inspirational and relaxing place for him to live - as it has been for us and I'm sure will be for others."