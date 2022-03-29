Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Former Oxfordshire home of Deep Purple's Jon Lord on the market – complete with cricket pitch and bowling alley

03/29/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The musician - who co-founded the rock group in 1968 and co-wrote many of their songs including Smoke on the Water­ - lived at Burntwood Hall, in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, during the 1980s.

The eight bedroom property, which sits in the heart of the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, also proved the inspiration for the song Burntwood which appeared on Lord's debut solo album released in 1982.

A cricket enthusiast he installed a cricket pitch, pavilion and scoreboard at the front of the house, while other later additions include a bowling alley, cinema room, gym, sauna, tennis court and swimming pool area with outdoor kitchen and pizza oven.

Lord passed away in 2012 and Burntwood Hall has had several owners since he lived in the property.

Property agent Hugh Maconochie, from the country house department at Savills, which is marketing the home alongside the residential sales team at Savills Henley, said: "Originally built in 1905, Burntwood Hall is an exceptional house that takes full advatnge of its south facing position with commanding views of the surrounding countryside.

"The current owners have undertaken a thorough and stylish programme of restoration and renovation, paying great attention to detail and creating a family home with extensive leisure facilities.

"Period features typical of the Edwardian era such as tall sash windows and high ceilings are perfectly complemented by modern touches including fully glazed doors and walls to maximise natural light, cedar cladding and polished concrete floors to provide an eclectic and exciting contrast.

"The kitchen and family room is of particular note, combining elements of the original house with new contemporary additions to create a striking space of dramatic proportions, as is the atmospheric games room which offers a wonderful space to enjoy with family and friends."

Kate Gethin and her husband Ian are the current owners of Burntwood Hall, moving in in 2009.

She said: "The property has been a wonderful family home and a great place to raise our children, so it will be very difficult to say goodbye. The kitchen/family room is probably one of our favourite spaces - providing a real heart to the house where we spend a lot of our time.

"The link with Jon Lord often provides an interesting talking point and we have seen photographs of him sitting at a piano in the drawing room. The piece of music he named after the house is instrumental and I think it really captures the spirit of the property and surrounding countryside. It was obviously an inspirational and relaxing place for him to live - as it has been for us and I'm sure will be for others."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
06:04aSAVILLS : Former Oxfordshire home of Deep Purple's Jon Lord on the market – complete..
PU
05:54aSAVILLS : Former Oxfordshire home of Deep Purple keyboard player Jon Lord on the market &n..
PU
03/28FIRST HOMES : Update On Delivery
PU
03/28SAVILLS : 6 of the best...Homes in Spain
PU
03/28SAVILLS : UK office landlords could be set to spend up to £63 billion to meet new energy s..
PU
03/28SAVILLS : How to maximise the chances of your property being chosen as a film location
PU
03/25SAVILLS : What tools do we need to interpret and implement ESG strategies when building a ..
PU
03/25SHEDMASTERS : Savills reports continued strong take-up for UK industrial & logistics in Q1..
PU
03/25SAVILLS : Spring statement addresses energy security with rates exemption on renewable ene..
PU
03/24SAVILLS : Scottish Real Estate sector meet to discuss climate change challenges in Scotlan..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 020 M 2 644 M 2 644 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 123 M 123 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 1 596 M 2 090 M 2 090 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 143,00 GBX
Average target price 1 436,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-18.82%2 090
CBRE GROUP, INC.-17.33%29 195
KE HOLDINGS INC.-39.71%14 736
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-18.27%13 147
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-12.70%11 836
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-28.89%6 276