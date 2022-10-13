Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
799.50 GBX   +1.40%
11:42aSavills : Former Pocotel sold to independent hotel operator – Glasgow city centre
PU
10/12Hong Kong Office Rents Further Drop in July-September Period
MT
10/12Savills : Financial Consultants supports Clanmil to raise £100m to deliver new homes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savills : Former Pocotel sold to independent hotel operator – Glasgow city centre

10/13/2022 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The former Pocotel is prominently positioned on a corner site at 139-141 West George Street and comprises an impressive six storey, B-Listed building recently refurbished with 91 guest bedrooms, restaurant, bar, meeting and fitness rooms. The property benefits from close proximity to strong corporate and leisure demand drivers in Glasgow city centre, Scotland's largest city.

The property includes two income producing retail units: Tony Macaroni and Mozza.

Steven Fyfe, associate director in the Hotels agency team at Savills Glasgow, comments: "This sale demonstrates there is appetite from hotel investors to secure representation in Glasgow where there is a robust hotels market driven by tourism and business. The market has been significantly boosted by recent events including COP26 last year that put the city on the global stage. Glasgow's ability to host major events at the OVO Hydro, Scotland's largest conference centre, has seen the city chosen for 71 conferences in the last year and is expected to see the city remain a preferred events venue. Hotel operators recognise this.

"What is key to success in Glasgow's hotels market is by being able to deliver the right product. The purchaser here has plans to create a bespoke product that we know to do well and which we believe will enhance Glasgow's hotel offer. The building lends itself to a truly boutique experience and we look forward to seeing the new owners commence their business plan."

Derek Forsyth of Azets acting as Joint Administrator comments "Not surprisingly the hotel had suffered operationally as a result of lockdown. Our appointment as Administrators brought a period of stability providing us the opportunity to take control of the asset and negotiate with the various stakeholders in an orderly fashion, ultimately bringing the deal to completion within a period of seven months. We are delighted to have concluded the sale of such a prominent hotel and wish the new operators every success in the future".

Ciara McGettigan, owners of the Address Collective, adds: "This purchase demonstrates our appetite to grow the Address Collective Brand and we have plans to create a bespoke product that will enhance Glasgow's hotel offering. The building lends itself to a truly boutique hotel and we look forward to the launch of The Address Hotel Glasgow."

Existing Address Collective properties: The Address Hotel, Connolly (Dublin) 278 bedrooms; The Address Hotel, Citywest (Co Dublin), 129 bedrooms and; The Address Hotel, Cork (Cork city), 70 bedrooms.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 15:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
11:42aSavills : Former Pocotel sold to independent hotel operator – Glasgow city centre
PU
10/12Hong Kong Office Rents Further Drop in July-September Period
MT
10/12Savills : Financial Consultants supports Clanmil to raise £100m to deliver new homes
PU
10/12Savills : Q3 2022 Farmland market update
PU
10/11Savills : Industrial & logistics take-up in line with pre-pandemic levels in Q3 2022
PU
10/10Waste Not, Want Not : why we need to utilise our waste in the UK to generate more energy
PU
10/06Savills : A green premium on the most sustainable offices will aid year long delays to Lon..
PU
10/05Savills : Why the Government should champion nature-based solutions
PU
10/04Savills plc acquired Knight Frank Sp Z O O.
CI
09/29Savills : Further space taken at Clifton Court in Cambridge
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 241 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
Net income 2022 109 M 120 M 120 M
Net cash 2022 225 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 1 090 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 788,50 GBX
Average target price 1 160,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-44.00%1 208
CBRE GROUP, INC.-36.85%21 537
KE HOLDINGS INC.-30.37%17 662
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.64%11 828
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.47%7 683
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-53.70%6 939