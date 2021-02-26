Savills : From Verbier with love

Writing from our Savills Ski office, with delicate snowflakes falling outside our window, we are fortunate that under Swiss Covid-19 rules, ski resorts remain open. However, February half term in Verbier painted a different picture than previous years. For the influx of visitors from across the globe, enthusiastic for their Rösti Creblet and glass of Dôle Blanche at Restaurant Carrefour, the reality was a quick take-away sandwich or back to the chalet for a homemade lunch. No one was complaining.

It has been nearly 12 months since the closure of all ski resorts across Switzerland. However, Verbier has stood firm in its resilience and is fully open for business for the ski season 2020-21. So-called Covid Angels roam the resort to ensure that everyone abides by the safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing and reduced ski lift capacities. The raucous après-ski resort has even banned the sale of alcohol from 3-6pm. Verbier has excelled in putting in measures to help 'save the ski season'.

This winter we have seen a significant increase in long-term rentals from the domestic market - predominantly Swiss nationals or foreigners residing in Switzerland, who live in the bustling business cities of Geneva, Zurich and Lausanne. Families have either relocated permanently for the ski season, including enrolling their children at the Verbier International School, or they are committed to weekend and holiday skiing, knowing that there will be restricted international travel this year.

The Covid-19 ski season of 2020-21 is potentially the perfect season for families with young children - with quieter pistes and smaller classes, the resort certainly has more of a family-friendly vibe.

Another trend that we have seen is young professionals moving to Verbier for a 12-month rental. With remote work becoming the new norm, many of our clients are looking to rent, or indeed buy, properties with home offices and outside space/balconies.

Despite new and existing challenges such as climate change and Covid-19, Verbier continues to show its resilience. Not only have we experienced record quantities of snow, which usually only occurs every 20 years or so, but the rental market is booming.

Though we are chomping at the bit to dance in the Farm Club or have a slice of complimentary pizza at the Fer à Cheval, the lifts are open, the snow is good and the sun is shining. While we relish the novelty of a slower pace of life in Verbier, we can't wait to toast the return of our international clientele - and a return to normality­ - next season or perhaps even sooner.