Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/26 07:35:58 am
1169 GBX   +2.19%
07:18aSAVILLS : From Verbier with love
PU
04:19aQUALITY & FLEX : the future of Manchester's office market
PU
02/25THE EUROPEAN MORTGAGE MODEL : what UK buyers need to know
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savills : From Verbier with love

02/26/2021 | 07:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Writing from our Savills Ski office, with delicate snowflakes falling outside our window, we are fortunate that under Swiss Covid-19 rules, ski resorts remain open. However, February half term in Verbier painted a different picture than previous years. For the influx of visitors from across the globe, enthusiastic for their Rösti Creblet and glass of Dôle Blanche at Restaurant Carrefour, the reality was a quick take-away sandwich or back to the chalet for a homemade lunch. No one was complaining.

It has been nearly 12 months since the closure of all ski resorts across Switzerland. However, Verbier has stood firm in its resilience and is fully open for business for the ski season 2020-21. So-called Covid Angels roam the resort to ensure that everyone abides by the safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing and reduced ski lift capacities. The raucous après-ski resort has even banned the sale of alcohol from 3-6pm. Verbier has excelled in putting in measures to help 'save the ski season'.

This winter we have seen a significant increase in long-term rentals from the domestic market - predominantly Swiss nationals or foreigners residing in Switzerland, who live in the bustling business cities of Geneva, Zurich and Lausanne. Families have either relocated permanently for the ski season, including enrolling their children at the Verbier International School, or they are committed to weekend and holiday skiing, knowing that there will be restricted international travel this year.

The Covid-19 ski season of 2020-21 is potentially the perfect season for families with young children - with quieter pistes and smaller classes, the resort certainly has more of a family-friendly vibe.

Another trend that we have seen is young professionals moving to Verbier for a 12-month rental. With remote work becoming the new norm, many of our clients are looking to rent, or indeed buy, properties with home offices and outside space/balconies.

Despite new and existing challenges such as climate change and Covid-19, Verbier continues to show its resilience. Not only have we experienced record quantities of snow, which usually only occurs every 20 years or so, but the rental market is booming.

Though we are chomping at the bit to dance in the Farm Club or have a slice of complimentary pizza at the Fer à Cheval, the lifts are open, the snow is good and the sun is shining. While we relish the novelty of a slower pace of life in Verbier, we can't wait to toast the return of our international clientele - and a return to normality­ - next season or perhaps even sooner.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 12:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
07:18aSAVILLS : From Verbier with love
PU
04:19aQUALITY & FLEX : the future of Manchester's office market
PU
02/25THE EUROPEAN MORTGAGE MODEL : what UK buyers need to know
PU
02/25SAVILLS : Opportunities through disruption in the pub and restaurant market
PU
02/25SAVILLS : More asset managers and developers to create flex space as demand for ..
PU
02/25SAVILLS : 6 of the Best...Tech-savvy homes
PU
02/24SAVILLS : Why hutting could have a big role to play in Scotland's future
PU
02/24LONDON ON FOOT : a property walk along the south bank of the Thames
PU
02/24REAL ESTATE INSIGHTS PODCAST : A ‘tech revolution'-what are the implicatio..
PU
02/24FINANCIAL STREET PROPERTY : Unit Forms Property Management JV; Shares Tumble 4%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 476 M 2 476 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 79,0 M 79,0 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 1 568 M 2 215 M 2 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 015,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 144,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,58%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC19.85%2 215
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.17.21%37 150
CBRE GROUP, INC.18.89%24 440
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED15.56%8 763
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.88.85%8 338
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION8.45%6 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ