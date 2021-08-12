Savills : Further boost for Savills occupier services team with new director appointment

With over a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Julia joins Savills from Cushman & Wakefield, where she has worked for a total of eight years in the transaction and account management team. Julia also spent some time at the Co-op between 2015 and 2017 where she worked as a Programme Manager for new space in the property team.

Julia, who has a particular expertise in the offices and industrial sectors, will be based out of both the firm's Manchester office and London headquarters and will sit within the corporate account management team focusing on building relationships with new and existing clients across Savills EMEA platform.

Mark Walsh, head of corporate account management for Savills EMEA occupier services, comments: 'Julia's appointment is part of our strategy to expand our occupier services team across EMEA and her knowledge across the real estate sector will undoubtedly enhance our already strong existing offer.'

Julia Moore, adds: 'I am very excited to be joining Savills and working with the occupier services team to drive this area of the business forward. The way in which occupiers use their offices as we emerge out of lockdown and also moving forward has seen a fundamental shift and I am very much looking forward to working with the Savills team to provide the right solution for clients.'