  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
News 
Summary

Savills : Further boost for Savills occupier services team with new director appointment

08/12/2021 | 06:52am EDT
With over a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Julia joins Savills from Cushman & Wakefield, where she has worked for a total of eight years in the transaction and account management team. Julia also spent some time at the Co-op between 2015 and 2017 where she worked as a Programme Manager for new space in the property team.

Julia, who has a particular expertise in the offices and industrial sectors, will be based out of both the firm's Manchester office and London headquarters and will sit within the corporate account management team focusing on building relationships with new and existing clients across Savills EMEA platform.

Mark Walsh, head of corporate account management for Savills EMEA occupier services, comments: 'Julia's appointment is part of our strategy to expand our occupier services team across EMEA and her knowledge across the real estate sector will undoubtedly enhance our already strong existing offer.'

Julia Moore, adds: 'I am very excited to be joining Savills and working with the occupier services team to drive this area of the business forward. The way in which occupiers use their offices as we emerge out of lockdown and also moving forward has seen a fundamental shift and I am very much looking forward to working with the Savills team to provide the right solution for clients.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 917 M 2 657 M 2 657 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 105 M 105 M
Net cash 2021 21,2 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 1 706 M 2 366 M 2 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 232,00 GBX
Average target price 1 217,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC29.07%2 366
CBRE GROUP, INC.53.22%31 622
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-25.28%25 354
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.70%23 675
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED68.38%12 832
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-18.34%10 145