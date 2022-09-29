Advanced search
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:47 2022-09-29 am EDT
768.75 GBX   -2.75%
07:24aSavills : Further space taken at Clifton Court in Cambridge
PU
07:14aSavills : A peek inside Zealy's House (featured in the credits of the Antiques Roadshow)
PU
12:03aBritish Pub Operator Wetherspoon To Sell 32 UK Locations Amid Higher Food, Labor Costs
MT
Savills : Further space taken at Clifton Court in Cambridge

09/29/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Tech company Tabalar has agreed to a new five-year lease and will occupy all of CC9, which comprises 2,392 sq ft of office space. Subsequently, HFS, the global research consultancy, has also agreed to a new lease for CC5b, which totals 1,600 sq ft.

Following a refurbishment and reconfiguration programme of the 28,000 sq ft office scheme, these latest lettings follow a series of successful deals and lease renewals to occupiers including Dartington Wealth, ISG and Reed. Consequently, just 3,178 sq ft remains available to let.

William Clarke, director in the business space agency team at Savills Cambridge, comments: "Situated within walking distance of the central business district and Cambridge train station, Clifton Court provides good quality, cost effective office space in a well-connected location ideal for both new occupiers. At present, there remains a lack of units under 3,000 sq ft in the vicinity of the CBD, which is why we anticipate significant interest in the last remaining space."

Savills plc published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 11:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 241 M 2 410 M 2 410 M
Net income 2022 109 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2022 225 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 1 093 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 790,50 GBX
Average target price 1 160,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-43.86%1 175
CBRE GROUP, INC.-35.32%22 059
KE HOLDINGS INC.-15.95%21 327
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.88%12 009
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-42.50%7 421
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-52.06%7 182