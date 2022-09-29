Savills : Further space taken at Clifton Court in Cambridge

Tech company Tabalar has agreed to a new five-year lease and will occupy all of CC9, which comprises 2,392 sq ft of office space. Subsequently, HFS, the global research consultancy, has also agreed to a new lease for CC5b, which totals 1,600 sq ft.

Following a refurbishment and reconfiguration programme of the 28,000 sq ft office scheme, these latest lettings follow a series of successful deals and lease renewals to occupiers including Dartington Wealth, ISG and Reed. Consequently, just 3,178 sq ft remains available to let.

William Clarke, director in the business space agency team at Savills Cambridge, comments: "Situated within walking distance of the central business district and Cambridge train station, Clifton Court provides good quality, cost effective office space in a well-connected location ideal for both new occupiers. At present, there remains a lack of units under 3,000 sq ft in the vicinity of the CBD, which is why we anticipate significant interest in the last remaining space."