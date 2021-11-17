Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Growth of active-leisurewear market continues as Fabletics secures debut UK store on London's Regent Street

11/17/2021 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Co-founded by actress Kate Hudson in 2013, Fabletics will open the pop-up store on Regent Street later this month, with the soft opening confirmed for 18th November and the grand opening taking place on the 26th, 27th and 28th. The opening marks the first step of the brand's long-term strategy for the UK retail market.

Fabletics is represented by international real estate advisor Savills, with Savills advising the retailer on its store expansion plans in Europe.

James Fairley, director, central London retail at Savills, comments: "The active-lifewear market continues to go from strength to strength and this acquisition from Fabletics is testament to the continued growth of the activewear sector. A physical store will allow Fabletics to build on its already successful online business in the UK and Regent Street is a truly standout location to debut this new store."

The deal in London follows Fabletics acquiring its debut European store on Kurfürstendamm 29 in Berlin, which opened on 7th October.

Laura Salisbury-Jones, director, cross-border retail at Savills, adds: "It's been fantastic to work alongside Fabletics on its first two European openings in London and Berlin, and we look forward to working with them on future acquisitions in Europe. The progression from being an online-only brand in Europe to one with brick and mortar stores shows the value a physical store can bring to an already successful online business."

The landlord for 83 - 85 Regent Street is The Crown Estate.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
06:48aSAVILLS : Growth of active-leisurewear market continues as Fabletics secures debut UK stor..
PU
05:17aREAL ESTATE INSIGHTS PODCAST : UK Suburban Build to Rent 2021
PU
04:47aSAVILLS : 6 of the best...Self-build projects
PU
11/16AGILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY : key challenges for Princes Street 2030
PU
11/15SAVILLS : London back on the menu as string of international eateries commit to the capita..
PU
11/15SAVILLS : Cambridge boosts building & project consultancy team
PU
11/15THE GENERATION GAME : how different age groups are approaching travel and hotel stays
PU
11/12Savills advises KSL Capital Partners on the sale of The Belfry Hotel & Resort
PU
11/12Savills strengthens its Cambridge business space team with the appointment of Mark Tayl..
PU
11/12The dual importance of woodland and due diligence
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 945 M 2 612 M 2 612 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2021 26,1 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 1 964 M 2 636 M 2 637 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 418,00 GBX
Average target price 1 335,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC48.56%2 663
CBRE GROUP, INC.65.48%34 304
KE HOLDINGS INC.-62.43%27 534
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-53.21%16 194
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED79.43%13 436
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.63%8 537