Savills : Growth of active-leisurewear market continues as Fabletics secures debut UK store on London's Regent Street

Co-founded by actress Kate Hudson in 2013, Fabletics will open the pop-up store on Regent Street later this month, with the soft opening confirmed for 18th November and the grand opening taking place on the 26th, 27th and 28th. The opening marks the first step of the brand's long-term strategy for the UK retail market.

Fabletics is represented by international real estate advisor Savills, with Savills advising the retailer on its store expansion plans in Europe.

James Fairley, director, central London retail at Savills, comments: "The active-lifewear market continues to go from strength to strength and this acquisition from Fabletics is testament to the continued growth of the activewear sector. A physical store will allow Fabletics to build on its already successful online business in the UK and Regent Street is a truly standout location to debut this new store."

The deal in London follows Fabletics acquiring its debut European store on Kurfürstendamm 29 in Berlin, which opened on 7th October.

Laura Salisbury-Jones, director, cross-border retail at Savills, adds: "It's been fantastic to work alongside Fabletics on its first two European openings in London and Berlin, and we look forward to working with them on future acquisitions in Europe. The progression from being an online-only brand in Europe to one with brick and mortar stores shows the value a physical store can bring to an already successful online business."

The landlord for 83 - 85 Regent Street is The Crown Estate.