Savills : Guernsey to Jersey Inter-Island Yacht Race makes a splash

Sailed annually since 1964, the race remains one of the premier sailing events in the Channel Islands.

Organised by Guernsey Yacht Club and St Helier Yacht Club, Savills Guernsey and Jersey offices were sponsoring the event for the very first time.

Race day dawned bright and sunny, with force 5 winds from the South/South West ensuring the leading yachts enjoyed a fast, wet passage - starting at Castle Cornet in Guernsey and finishing west of La Collette Marina in St Helier Harbour.

With a handicap racing system the first competitor to cross the finish line is not necessarily the overall winner - but that was not the case this year, with J122 Majic sailed by Guernsey's Mick Holland and his crew crowned champions with a time of a little under three and a half hours.

Crews from Guernsey did particularly well - finishing first, second and third overall and winning the coveted Sir James Knott Trophy, given to the island with the highest finishing position.

In addition to the serious racers there were also lots of prizes for different categories of yachts, including family crewed and young helm.

After the race Savills - which has agreed to sponsor the race until 2024 - hosted an evening of entertainment for competitors at St Helier Yacht Club. It included an entertaining talk and prize giving from multiple record-breaking yachtsman and Jersey resident Alex Thomson, who described some of his sailing 'disasters'.

Commercial Property Director Terry Gardiner, from Savills Guernsey office, said: "When the opportunity arose to sponsor the yacht race we were only too happy to lend our support. Many of us in the office are keen sailors and have taken part in the race in the past, so we know first-hand just what a great day it is - bringing people of all ages and abilities together and celebrating everything that is so special about our two islands."

Residential Director Geri O'Brien, head of Savills Jersey office, added: "Congratulations to all those who took part. The weather for the most part was kind and it was a great day. With offices in both Jersey and Guernsey the inter-island race is the perfect partnership and we can't wait to welcome everyone again in 2023."

Anna Rivers, Commodore of the Guernsey Yacht Club, continued: "I'd like to thank Savills for their support. We are very pleased to have found a sponsor so enthusiastic about the race and the inclusive forum it provides for friendly inter-island rivalry."