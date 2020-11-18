Savills : Hall Wood lodge development site in Cornwall sold off a guide price of £1 million

Extending approximately 53.5 acres (21.6 hectares) the lodge development site is 500m east of Pelynt and 3.5 miles north of Polperro in south east Cornwall and benefits from the necessary rights of way over the access road leading to the entrance to the site.

The Hall Wood site consists of mixed woodland in an enclosed steeply sided stream valley with a number of springs in the south-west of the valley. The trees within the site vary in age from over 100 years to two years and consist of broadleaved deciduous and coniferous woodland. The slopes of the valley predominantly face north or south and an existing hardcore track forms a circular access route within the woodland.

Chris Sweeney, associate director in the leisure & trade team at Savills Exeter, says: 'This was an attractive opportunity to create a new holiday lodge development on currently un-developed woodland. With planning consent already in place we received a number of offers looking to move quickly and capture the booming staycation market.'