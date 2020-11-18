Log in
Savills : Hall Wood lodge development site in Cornwall sold off a guide price of £1 million

11/18/2020

Extending approximately 53.5 acres (21.6 hectares) the lodge development site is 500m east of Pelynt and 3.5 miles north of Polperro in south east Cornwall and benefits from the necessary rights of way over the access road leading to the entrance to the site.

The Hall Wood site consists of mixed woodland in an enclosed steeply sided stream valley with a number of springs in the south-west of the valley. The trees within the site vary in age from over 100 years to two years and consist of broadleaved deciduous and coniferous woodland. The slopes of the valley predominantly face north or south and an existing hardcore track forms a circular access route within the woodland.

Chris Sweeney, associate director in the leisure & trade team at Savills Exeter, says: 'This was an attractive opportunity to create a new holiday lodge development on currently un-developed woodland. With planning consent already in place we received a number of offers looking to move quickly and capture the booming staycation market.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 16:38:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 765 M 2 348 M 2 348 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
Net Debt 2020 55,3 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 1 353 M 1 793 M 1 800 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 92,6%
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-13.04%1 793
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.133.84%24 605
CBRE GROUP, INC.-1.31%19 825
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-20.70%7 224
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.32.53%5 994
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION48.07%5 955
