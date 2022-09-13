Savills : Hat trick of deals secured at the Lambourn Building on Abingdon Business Park, Oxford

Retail fit out specialist Umdasch has agreed to a new 10-year least for approximately 6,600 sq ft in the east wing on the ground floor of the three storey building. Subsequently, Navitas UK, the leading education provider, has agreed to a new five-year lease and will occupy 3,400 sq ft in the east wing on the first floor. Completing the line-up, electric vehicle charge point manufacturer Compleo Charging Solutions has agreed to a five-year lease and will also take space totalling 2,000 sq ft in the east wing on part of the first floor.

Hertfordshire-based commercial property investor and developer Mantle Estates acquired The Lambourn Building in 2019. The 48,159 sq ft property, which has limited space remaining, has been comprehensively refurbished creating high specification multi-occupier office space for tenants looking to be part of a thriving community in a prominent location.

Following these latest deals up to 25,000 sq ft remains available to let, with occupiers beneffiting from co-working, breakout space, shower facilities, bike storage and planning for laboratory uses also supported.

Jan Losch, associate director in the business space team at Savills Oxford, comments: "The refurbishment of The Lambourn has created a modern, flexible, premium business space and is a welcome addition to the market. As demonstrated by these three successesful deals, its versatile, adaptable design is capable of meeting large requirements as well as requests for smaller suites, with the space appealing to a large pool of businesses keen to base themselves in Oxfordshire's economic and knowledge corridor. Potential occupiers are recommended to get in touch, as there has been considerable interest for the few remaining suites."

Guy Baker, Mantle CEO, adds: "We are delighted with progress at The Lambourn. We acquired a tired, 50,000 sq.ft. former headquarters and our team have successfully transformed it. We have refurbished all of the office space and all of the common parts, entrance and externals. We have introduced our "Mantle Space" serviced office brand at first floor to provide a range of flexible small suites, and we are making excellent progress with letting all remaining suites to more traditional occupiers. In the process we have improved the building's EPC rating from E to B, and we have obtained planning consent for labs. So The Lambourn offers modern, flexible accommodation for a wide range of occupier requirements in a vibrant centre in the heart of Oxford's economic and knowledge corridor."

Gerald Eve represented Navitas. umdasch The Store Makers and Compleo Charging Solutions were unrepresented.