    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:22 2022-09-13 am EDT
962.00 GBX   -2.58%
09:50aSAVILLS : Hat trick of deals secured at the Lambourn Building on Abingdon Business Park, Oxford
PU
09/12Savills plc acquired James A Baker Limited.
CI
09/08SAVILLS : Lillian Penson Hall – rare central London student block sells significantly above £55m guide price in just two months
PU
Savills : Hat trick of deals secured at the Lambourn Building on Abingdon Business Park, Oxford

09/13/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Retail fit out specialist Umdasch has agreed to a new 10-year least for approximately 6,600 sq ft in the east wing on the ground floor of the three storey building. Subsequently, Navitas UK, the leading education provider, has agreed to a new five-year lease and will occupy 3,400 sq ft in the east wing on the first floor. Completing the line-up, electric vehicle charge point manufacturer Compleo Charging Solutions has agreed to a five-year lease and will also take space totalling 2,000 sq ft in the east wing on part of the first floor.

Hertfordshire-based commercial property investor and developer Mantle Estates acquired The Lambourn Building in 2019. The 48,159 sq ft property, which has limited space remaining, has been comprehensively refurbished creating high specification multi-occupier office space for tenants looking to be part of a thriving community in a prominent location.

Following these latest deals up to 25,000 sq ft remains available to let, with occupiers beneffiting from co-working, breakout space, shower facilities, bike storage and planning for laboratory uses also supported.

Jan Losch, associate director in the business space team at Savills Oxford, comments: "The refurbishment of The Lambourn has created a modern, flexible, premium business space and is a welcome addition to the market. As demonstrated by these three successesful deals, its versatile, adaptable design is capable of meeting large requirements as well as requests for smaller suites, with the space appealing to a large pool of businesses keen to base themselves in Oxfordshire's economic and knowledge corridor. Potential occupiers are recommended to get in touch, as there has been considerable interest for the few remaining suites."

Guy Baker, Mantle CEO, adds: "We are delighted with progress at The Lambourn. We acquired a tired, 50,000 sq.ft. former headquarters and our team have successfully transformed it. We have refurbished all of the office space and all of the common parts, entrance and externals. We have introduced our "Mantle Space" serviced office brand at first floor to provide a range of flexible small suites, and we are making excellent progress with letting all remaining suites to more traditional occupiers. In the process we have improved the building's EPC rating from E to B, and we have obtained planning consent for labs. So The Lambourn offers modern, flexible accommodation for a wide range of occupier requirements in a vibrant centre in the heart of Oxford's economic and knowledge corridor."

Gerald Eve represented Navitas. umdasch The Store Makers and Compleo Charging Solutions were unrepresented.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 13:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 241 M 2 623 M 2 623 M
Net income 2022 109 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2022 225 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 1 365 M 1 598 M 1 598 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 987,50 GBX
Average target price 1 160,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-29.87%1 598
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.73%25 674
KE HOLDINGS INC.-9.05%23 118
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.04%13 381
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-39.65%8 982
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-33.78%8 546