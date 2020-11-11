Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Home moves in England during the second lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:23am EST

With a second lockdown now in place across England it's understandable that those midway through a transaction may well have questions about what this means for their move or property search.

Under the current government guidance the property market remains very much open. It's not quite business as usual but - whether buying, selling, renting or letting - transactions are able to proceed subject to strict working practices.

Our experience during the first lockdown means we have stringent protocols in place that ensure we can deal with clients' enquiries effectively while observing thorough health and safety procedures at all times.

The government guidance also permits us to continue to carry out in-person viewings and valuations if both the client and buyer are comfortable. However we fully recognise that this may not always be appropriate and are once again operating a 'virtual first' approach wherever feasible.

Furthermore, surveyors are still permitted to visit, contractors can still look at your property and you can still book removal firms to physically move you from one home to another.

Somewhat inevitably however existing transactions are taking a little longer to process than usual. The surge in activity over the past few months means that mortgage valuers and conveyancing solicitors are working at full capacity and are dealing with a backlog of enquiries.

This not only requires patience, it's also important for both buyers and sellers to be as prepared as possible at every stage. Those needing a mortgage for example should complete the lender's application form and send the requisite documents as early as possible. This will include proof of ID, evidence of earnings, proof of address over the last few months and recent bank statements.

For sellers it's particularly important to ask your solicitor to dispatch the draft contract as a priority and for all documentation detailing works carried out to the property - including planning permissions and building regulations - to be sent across quickly. This will ensure any questions from the buyer can be addressed early in the process.

Keeping in regular contact with both your agent and solicitor is also crucial - the smoothest transactions are those where everyone is working together.

Since reopening in mid-May there's been a remarkable recovery in the housing market. Recent experiences have encouraged many buyers to seek more space both inside and out, while the Chancellor's surprise announcement in July of a stamp duty holiday, with the potential to save up to £15,000, has further added to pent up demand.

If anything, rather than causing a pause in the market, we are expecting the second lockdown to reaffirm people's desire to move and give added impetus to their search for a new home, especially if they have one eye on beating the stamp duty deadline of 31 March.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Contact Andrew Perratt

View all available properties for sale

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAVILLS PLC
04:23aSAVILLS : Home moves in England during the second lockdown
PU
02:57aSAVILLS : Germany's share of European real estate investment increases as prime ..
PU
11/09SAVILLS : Lansdown Grove Hotel sold
PU
11/05SAVILLS : Pricing shifts in Europe's hotel market creating attractive investment..
PU
11/03SAVILLS : AA 4-star Moorland Garden Hotel on the edge of Dartmoor sold by Savill..
PU
10/29SAVILLS : expands engineering & design consultancy with appointment of director ..
PU
10/29SAVILLS : Globalising media industry, accelerated by Covid-19, set to see new lo..
PU
10/29SAVILLS : Over £600m invested in Scotland's life science sector as region demons..
PU
10/29SAVILLS : expands Southampton project management team
PU
10/28Savills Appoints Executive Vice President Rebecca Humphrey as Workplace Pract..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 765 M 2 340 M 2 340 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
Net Debt 2020 55,3 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 1 309 M 1 731 M 1 736 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 925,00 GBX
Last Close Price 955,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-18.63%1 731
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.128.66%24 257
CBRE GROUP, INC.-5.12%19 058
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-32.94%7 035
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.31.60%6 234
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION45.38%5 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group