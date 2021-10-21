Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : How and when to downsize for the perfect fit

10/21/2021 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Housing market commentators have focused a great deal on the race for space over the past 18 months.

But not everyone is seeking to take on a larger house and bigger garden with room to work from home. For some homeowners, it's quite the opposite.

Downsizing is still very much on the agenda with moves motivated by the desire for a more convenient location and a more manageable, easily-maintained property, or the aim of releasing equity for retirement or for children to get onto the housing ladder themselves.

When to sell?

The million dollar question is: when's the best time to take the plunge and sell what is often a much-loved family home, especially when the head says yes but the heart may be less certain.

In my experience we are currently seeing the best seller's market for many years, with buyers eager to snap up just the sort of property that downsizers are putting on the market.

So logically, if you are thinking about it, now's the time to act. Not only do you take advantage of the current high demand but you also seize the opportunity to make the most of your new-found equity, home and lifestyle.

Is the price right?

A key piece of advice is to be realistic about what your home may be worth. Even though it's a seller's market, buyers are savvy about values. Houses that need significant updating in terms of the kitchen and bathrooms, for example, need to reflect that in the guide price. Renovating prior to sale is not always the right course of action so it's very important to speak to a good agent as early as you can in order to gauge whether or not you are likely to add value by carrying out improvements.

Will I be able to find what I'm looking for?

The flip side to a seller's market is the competition for stock, and the understandable concern among some would-be downsizers that they may not find the perfect home to move to.

It's important to remember that there are options and a good agent will be able to advise. It may be that a long exchange period can be agreed, allowing you to sell this side of Christmas but not complete until the spring when we expect supply to be greater, giving you more to choose from.

What about renting?

If you can't find what you want straight away, it may also be worth considering renting in the meantime which has the added benefit of try before you buy. If you are moving to a new area, perhaps a town or city rather than the countryside, then you've got a chance to see if you really like it before committing. It can also be a good opportunity to experiment with how much space you actually need from your new home - it may well be more or less than you think.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:23:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
10:25aSAVILLS : How and when to downsize for the perfect fit
PU
06:14aSAVILLS : Rare sale provides chance to own an ancient monument in Devon
PU
05:34aSAVILLS : Operational Capital Markets has advised client Network Homes on its first ever B..
PU
04:05aSAVILLS : Edinburgh's F&B market strengthens as independents and established chains take a..
PU
10/20SAVILLS : expands Central London tenant rep team
PU
10/20SAVILLS : St Line House in Cardiff Bay acquired for residential development
PU
10/20SAVILLS : Women in Agriculture event returns to the East Midlands
PU
10/20SAVILLS : What's next for the industrial market?
PU
10/19SMART METER AWARENESS WEEK : busting myths and raising awareness of the benefits of smart ..
PU
10/19SAVILLS : Victoria's Verde sees Preqin make a move
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 672 M 2 672 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 1 911 M 2 642 M 2 639 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 380,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC44.58%2 642
CBRE GROUP, INC.62.95%33 629
KE HOLDINGS INC.-62.30%27 629
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-34.08%22 535
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED69.72%12 894
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION41.29%8 764