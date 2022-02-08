Log in
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Savills : IV Real Estate sells prime Bristol office investments

02/08/2022 | 10:42am EST
IV Real Estate acquired the 37,000 sq ft vacant derelict buildings in 2019 and carried out a comprehensive refurbishment during the pandemic, transforming them into a key element of Corn Street and attracting three high profile occupiers.

Both buildings are fully let with the upper floors of offices, comprising 28,000 sq ft, let to Huboo as their new headquarters with Flight Club and The Bristol Cocktail Club on the ground floors. The annual rent roll is c£1.3m.

Alex Jordan of IV Real Estate commented: 'We are very proud of the Corn St buildings which have helped reposition Corn St as the vibrant heart of the city centre. The quality of the redevelopment has resulted in three strong tenants and a great long-term income hold for La Francaise. The Corn St buildings have demonstrated that developing and repositioning buildings with the occupier at the heart of the experience both in terms of usability and sustainability was key to a successful project despite the headwinds created by the pandemic'.

Andrew Philips of Savills who acted on the sale commented, ''The Corn Street Buildings are an outstanding comprehensively refurbished project by IV Real Estate. The environment created was perfectly in tune to meet the requirements Bristol's growing technology sector. The disposal to La Francaise Real Estate Managers is testament to the quality of the scheme and the future growth of Bristol.''

Savills and Alder King acted for IV Real Estate in the sale while La Francaise Real Estate Managers was represented by Joiner Cummings.

Savills plc published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
