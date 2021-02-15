Savills : Iconic Sussex pub & restaurant back in local ownership

The historic and substantial suburban pub and restaurant sits on a 1.22 acre (0.49 hectare) plot and benefits from a ground floor trade area with seating for 150 customers, beer garden, large car park and staff accommodation to the upper floors. The pub was previously operated by multiple operator Whiting and Hammond before being placed into administration.

Tom Stovold, Director at Revived Inns, says 'We are thrilled with this acquisition and can't wait to throw the doors open to all its loyal local customers.'

'The emphasis will be on quality dining based on classic pub staples with some more adventurous offerings. We want to maintain the 'country inn' atmosphere of The Farm and drinkers in the bar areas will be made to feel very welcome at all times. Teas, coffees, sandwiches and 'bar nibbles' will also feature for those not wanting more substantial meals. Children will be welcome, as will dogs (on leads) in the bar areas.'

The bar will be stocked with local beers from Harvey's and Long Man Brewery amongst others and the wine list will feature a great range of English and world wines, including a selection from sister company Bluebell Vineyard Estates.

Work will soon be under way to enhance The Farm, including decoration, new flooring, new heating system and works to improve the beer garden. There will also be a new covered outdoor area suitable for COVID-19-dining.

The new manager Laura Smith, comments: 'I'm looking forward to reviving a well-loved local pub, where you will be able to see some of the old team's faces as well as new ones. We have a new menu and will have some exciting chefs' specials. Great service is important to me and welcoming guests into our lovely friendly, warm pub.'

The Farm is located in the suburb of Friday Street four miles north of the coastal tourist town of Eastbourne and 25 miles east of Brighton. The property occupies a prominent roadside location and is surrounded by mainly residential housing.

Revived Inns was formed in 2016 and has grown steadily each year. It operates seven additional pubs across Kent, Sussex, East Sussex and West Sussex.

Chris Bickle, Director in the Licensed Leisure team at Savills Southampton, adds: 'Friday Street was a well-established trading location having previously operated as a Beefeater brand. The pub sits within a superb plot and has ample trading space inside and out; such was the appeal we received multiple expressions of interest for our client. Well located pubs across the South East are highly desirable at the moment, with supply tracking behind demand.'

'Last month we saw the letting of another Tavern Prop Co Ltd owned former Whiting and Hammond pub, The Mark Cross Inn near Crowborough, which was agreed to Elite Pubs.'

Nick Earee of Fleurets acted for Revived Inns. AW Gore acted on behalf liquidators.