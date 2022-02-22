Savills : Increased investor activity and resident demand sees Integrated Retirement Communities reach inflection point

Caryn Donahue, head of senior housing transactions at Savills, comments: "Whilst Integrated Retirement Communities have been a product in the UK for some time, it is only more recently that they have started to capture the attention of large scale investors. As a result, other markets such as the US and Australia are around 20 years ahead of the UK in terms of the development of this sector."

The 'inflection point' in the US market happened in 2013, when the total number of senior housing units passed the number of nursing home units and then continued to accelerate, whereas the latter has seen little growth over the past two decades. Currently in the UK, just 1% of those aged over 65 live in IRC's, compared to 6.5% in the USA and 5.5% in Australia. Given that the number of over-65's in the UK is projected to total over 15 million by 2030 (2.4 million more than today), it's clear there is enormous scope for growth.

Caryn Donahue continues: "Over the last decade we have seen just 4,000 Integrated Retirement Communities developed annually. If we continue developing in the sector at the same pace, the provision rate would only increase from 1% today to 1.3% by 2030. This, coupled with the fact that the over 65's population is set to increase by 300,000 people every year, underlines the substantial need for increased growth in the sector."

Savills notes that, along with the recent growth in the sector, there has also been a diversification of the pool of active investors over a short period of time. In 2020 almost all acquisitions or commitments were by investment managers, whereas in 2021 the investor pool expanded, with pension funds, private equity and private investors accounting for a much larger proportion of investment into the sector.