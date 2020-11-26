Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : JTRE London launches 85,000 sq ft commercial space at landmark £400m Triptych Bankside

11/26/2020 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Designed by internationally acclaimed architects Squire & Partners, Triptych Bankside comprises two distinct sweeping residential towers with 169 residences and an 85,000 sq. ft GIA office building, complemented by independent retail, wellness and cultural spaces. The offices will be available in summer 2021 and completion of the whole development is due in 2022.

Developed to meet a BREEAM rating of Excellent, the office building at Triptych Bankside comprises nine open plan floors, with full height glazing and terraces on the top three floors boasting stunning city views and flooding the interior with natural daylight. Tenants will benefit from exclusive access to amenities including concierge services, a café, cycle storage, showers and changing rooms.

At ground level there will be a new exercise studio, hand-picked boutique retailers and a cultural space, nestled amongst landscaped gardens and exciting public realm that will play its part in the evolution of the area as a vibrant place to live, work and visit. The Southbank is already globally renowned for its cultural offering, home to landmarks including the Tate Modern and Shakespeare's Globe, as well as a highly popular food and beverage offering.

The development benefits from an exceptionally well-connected location, within easy walking distance of London Bridge, Southwark, Waterloo and Blackfriars stations, as well as the City of London via the Millennium Bridge.

The Southbank enjoys strong commercial demand and is particularly popular with the media and technology sectors, home to significant occupiers including Omnicom, Informer (formerly UBM), Ogilvy and Mediaocean.

Alex Stocker, Development Director of JTRE London, comments: 'The Southbank area needs little introduction as one of the capital's most exciting destinations. Triptych Bankside will form a key part of its continued evolution, with high quality, intelligently-designed workspace that serves the need of today's occupiers and a diverse mixed-use offering that will create a new cultural quarter in its own right.

'Despite the current uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, the commercial market remains strong and we firmly believe in the long-term fundamentals of our proposition, the area and London as a whole.'

JTRE London was founded in September 2019 by one of Central Europe's leading property developers JTRE, based in Slovakia. Founded in 1996, JTRE now has over 300 employees with offices in three countries and broad experience developing and managing a wide range of real estate projects in nine countries, mainly in Central and Eastern Europe, totalling over 10 million sq. ft. with a GDV of over £1.4bn

Bh2 and Savills have been appointed to market the commercial space at the development. To find out more, please visit www.triptychbankside.com.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 14:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SAVILLS PLC
09:07aSAVILLS : JTRE London launches 85,000 sq ft commercial space at landmark £400m T..
PU
06:17aGOVERNMENT SPENDING REVIEW 2020 : Investment in place-making, infrastructure and..
PU
11/25SAVILLS : OMG what a good deal, new occupier signs up for three new units at Tun..
PU
11/25SAVILLS : brings Guernsey commercial and residential teams together under new ro..
PU
11/25SAVILLS : McGuireWoods London LLP to relocate to 5 New Street Square, EC4
PU
11/25SAVILLS : Aldi's contractor team now on site at Peterborough One Retail Park
PU
11/25SAVILLS : Is now the time for universities to relocate non-academic staff off-ca..
PU
11/24SAVILLS : How changes in commuting patterns, office development and new sectors ..
PU
11/24SAVILLS : UK housing market on track to exceed 1 million sales this year
PU
11/24SAVILLS : CEE markets record third highest real estate investment volume on reco..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 765 M 2 356 M 2 356 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
Net Debt 2020 55,3 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 1 294 M 1 732 M 1 727 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 972,50 GBX
Last Close Price 944,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-16.83%1 732
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.139.29%25 075
CBRE GROUP, INC.-0.05%20 078
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-19.16%7 041
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION41.96%5 750
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.17.84%5 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ