Savills : JTRE London launches 85,000 sq ft commercial space at landmark £400m Triptych Bankside

Designed by internationally acclaimed architects Squire & Partners, Triptych Bankside comprises two distinct sweeping residential towers with 169 residences and an 85,000 sq. ft GIA office building, complemented by independent retail, wellness and cultural spaces. The offices will be available in summer 2021 and completion of the whole development is due in 2022.

Developed to meet a BREEAM rating of Excellent, the office building at Triptych Bankside comprises nine open plan floors, with full height glazing and terraces on the top three floors boasting stunning city views and flooding the interior with natural daylight. Tenants will benefit from exclusive access to amenities including concierge services, a café, cycle storage, showers and changing rooms.

At ground level there will be a new exercise studio, hand-picked boutique retailers and a cultural space, nestled amongst landscaped gardens and exciting public realm that will play its part in the evolution of the area as a vibrant place to live, work and visit. The Southbank is already globally renowned for its cultural offering, home to landmarks including the Tate Modern and Shakespeare's Globe, as well as a highly popular food and beverage offering.

The development benefits from an exceptionally well-connected location, within easy walking distance of London Bridge, Southwark, Waterloo and Blackfriars stations, as well as the City of London via the Millennium Bridge.

The Southbank enjoys strong commercial demand and is particularly popular with the media and technology sectors, home to significant occupiers including Omnicom, Informer (formerly UBM), Ogilvy and Mediaocean.

Alex Stocker, Development Director of JTRE London, comments: 'The Southbank area needs little introduction as one of the capital's most exciting destinations. Triptych Bankside will form a key part of its continued evolution, with high quality, intelligently-designed workspace that serves the need of today's occupiers and a diverse mixed-use offering that will create a new cultural quarter in its own right.

'Despite the current uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, the commercial market remains strong and we firmly believe in the long-term fundamentals of our proposition, the area and London as a whole.'

JTRE London was founded in September 2019 by one of Central Europe's leading property developers JTRE, based in Slovakia. Founded in 1996, JTRE now has over 300 employees with offices in three countries and broad experience developing and managing a wide range of real estate projects in nine countries, mainly in Central and Eastern Europe, totalling over 10 million sq. ft. with a GDV of over £1.4bn

Bh2 and Savills have been appointed to market the commercial space at the development. To find out more, please visit www.triptychbankside.com.