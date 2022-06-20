Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
2022-06-20
998.00 GBX   -0.70%
06/17SAVILLS : New building regulations aim to keep your home cool
PU
06/17SAVILLS : Planning application submitted for Bristol Zoo Gardens site
PU
06/16SAVILLS : Why rising energy costs will force data centres to get greener faster
PU
Savills : Leftfield launches 110,000 sq ft West Midlands industrial scheme

06/20/2022 | 06:54am EDT
The scheme will comprise two quality units of 35,000 sq ft and 75,000 sq ft respectively, with units being suitable for a range of occupiers on a leasehold basis. Work has started on site, with practical completion due in January 2023.

Centrally located, Leftfield Park benefits from swift accessibility to Junctions 9 and 10 of the M6 motorway, dual carriageway access via the A34 and linkages to the M6 Toll Road. The site adjoins Reedswood Retail Park, home to Sainsbury's, Matalan, B&M, Dunelm, Pets at Home, McDonald's and Carphone Warehouse.

Christian Smith, industrial and logistics director at Savills Birmingham, comments: "This is a great opportunity to acquire high quality logistics space in a highly sought after location very close to the M6. The West Midlands region has seen a huge uptick in demand from a range of occupiers over the last year, and there is a notable lack of quality stock in the Black Country area, so we're expecting to see strong levels in interest in this new scheme."

Matthew Tilt, director at Harris Lamb, comments: "We are excited that these two units are going to be built speculatively and fully expect the scheme to be a huge success by providing much needed new warehouse space available for occupation before the end of the year".

Nico Fourie, CEO for Leftfield Advisors, comments: "Leftfield continues to identify and realise opportunities that marry key strategic locations with occupier demand. These two units in the underserved West Midlands fit squarely into that definition".

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 10:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
