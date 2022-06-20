Savills : Leftfield launches 110,000 sq ft West Midlands industrial scheme

The scheme will comprise two quality units of 35,000 sq ft and 75,000 sq ft respectively, with units being suitable for a range of occupiers on a leasehold basis. Work has started on site, with practical completion due in January 2023.

Centrally located, Leftfield Park benefits from swift accessibility to Junctions 9 and 10 of the M6 motorway, dual carriageway access via the A34 and linkages to the M6 Toll Road. The site adjoins Reedswood Retail Park, home to Sainsbury's, Matalan, B&M, Dunelm, Pets at Home, McDonald's and Carphone Warehouse.

Christian Smith, industrial and logistics director at Savills Birmingham, comments: "This is a great opportunity to acquire high quality logistics space in a highly sought after location very close to the M6. The West Midlands region has seen a huge uptick in demand from a range of occupiers over the last year, and there is a notable lack of quality stock in the Black Country area, so we're expecting to see strong levels in interest in this new scheme."

Matthew Tilt, director at Harris Lamb, comments: "We are excited that these two units are going to be built speculatively and fully expect the scheme to be a huge success by providing much needed new warehouse space available for occupation before the end of the year".

Nico Fourie, CEO for Leftfield Advisors, comments: "Leftfield continues to identify and realise opportunities that marry key strategic locations with occupier demand. These two units in the underserved West Midlands fit squarely into that definition".