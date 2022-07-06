Log in
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-06 am EDT
1028.00 GBX   +2.09%
12:34pSAVILLS : planning team wins at Wales Property Awards 2022
PU
12:34pSAVILLS : Leisure and Trade bolsters strength of corporate advisory with hire of Ellis Auger
PU
03:04aSAVILLS : signs association agreement with SUPPA in the Baltics
PU
Savills : Leisure and Trade bolsters strength of corporate advisory with hire of Ellis Auger

07/06/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
Ellis has joined from private equity firm Curzon Advisers Limited where he specialised in underwriting real estate acquisitions across Europe, with a focus on operational assets. He has previously worked at Savills for over 10 years in total with a seven-year stint at Cushman & Wakefield from 2011 to 2018, where he worked on hospitality valuations and advisory across the UK.

Ian Simpson, head of the leisure and trade related team at Savills, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Ellis back to the team as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the leisure property markets. He will provide invaluable support to our clients in this corporate advisory role."

Savills plc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 16:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 149 M 2 558 M 2 558 M
Net income 2022 115 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2022 48,4 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 1 392 M 1 658 M 1 658 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 007,00 GBX
Average target price 1 309,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-28.48%1 658
CBRE GROUP, INC.-29.53%24 471
KE HOLDINGS INC.-11.73%22 456
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED11.44%13 760
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-32.74%8 961
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-43.43%8 647