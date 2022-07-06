Savills : Leisure and Trade bolsters strength of corporate advisory with hire of Ellis Auger

Ellis has joined from private equity firm Curzon Advisers Limited where he specialised in underwriting real estate acquisitions across Europe, with a focus on operational assets. He has previously worked at Savills for over 10 years in total with a seven-year stint at Cushman & Wakefield from 2011 to 2018, where he worked on hospitality valuations and advisory across the UK.

Ian Simpson, head of the leisure and trade related team at Savills, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Ellis back to the team as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the leisure property markets. He will provide invaluable support to our clients in this corporate advisory role."