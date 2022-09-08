Savills : Lillian Penson Hall – rare central London student block sells significantly above £55m guide price in just two months

The prime asset had been brought to the market by the University of London and comprised 313 student bedrooms with planning permission to expand in the future. It was a hotly contested sales process that attracted multiple bids, thanks to the central location and the strength of student demand in London. Ultimately the site sold for significantly above its £55 million guide price to an undisclosed bidder. The building will be refurbished for continued PBSA use.

Darren Arnold, director at Savills said: "The sale of Lillian Penson Hall shows the strength and depth of the student accommodation market in the UK capital. There is high demand for student rooms across London due to the number of world class universities and the undersupply of rooms for students. The intensity of competition we saw, as well as the University's desire not to leave the block vacant, all culminated in a fast and smooth sale."

A spokesperson for the University of London said: "The swift and successful sale of Lillian Penson Hall supports the University of London's mission to provide all staff and students with a first-class learning experience and to focus on growing and improving our student accommodation in the Bloomsbury area from this September."