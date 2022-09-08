Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
2022-09-08
931.25 GBX   +0.95%
10:00aSAVILLS : Lillian Penson Hall – rare central London student block sells significantly above £55m guide price in just two months
PU
06:50aENGLAND, SCOTLAND, WALES : who's future rural policy is better?
PU
09/07SAVILLS : acquires licensed leisure experts James A Baker
PU
Savills : Lillian Penson Hall – rare central London student block sells significantly above £55m guide price in just two months

09/08/2022 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The prime asset had been brought to the market by the University of London and comprised 313 student bedrooms with planning permission to expand in the future. It was a hotly contested sales process that attracted multiple bids, thanks to the central location and the strength of student demand in London. Ultimately the site sold for significantly above its £55 million guide price to an undisclosed bidder. The building will be refurbished for continued PBSA use.

Darren Arnold, director at Savills said: "The sale of Lillian Penson Hall shows the strength and depth of the student accommodation market in the UK capital. There is high demand for student rooms across London due to the number of world class universities and the undersupply of rooms for students. The intensity of competition we saw, as well as the University's desire not to leave the block vacant, all culminated in a fast and smooth sale."

A spokesperson for the University of London said: "The swift and successful sale of Lillian Penson Hall supports the University of London's mission to provide all staff and students with a first-class learning experience and to focus on growing and improving our student accommodation in the Bloomsbury area from this September."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 13:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 241 M 2 571 M 2 571 M
Net income 2022 109 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2022 225 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 1 276 M 1 463 M 1 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 922,50 GBX
Average target price 1 160,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-34.48%1 463
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.75%24 982
KE HOLDINGS INC.-11.53%22 499
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED5.87%13 119
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-43.20%8 502
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-36.29%8 223