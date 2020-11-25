Log in
Savills : McGuireWoods London LLP to relocate to 5 New Street Square, EC4

11/25/2020 | 11:31am EST
McGuireWoods London LLP has signed a new 5 year sub-lease of 14,700 sq ft and will pay £66 per sq ft. The firm will relocate from its current offices at 11 Pilgrim Street, EC4.

Forming part of the prestigious New Street Square development, 5 New Street Square is well positioned in London's Midtown, close to Farringdon, Chancery Lane, Blackfriars and City Thameslink stations that collectively offer unrivalled connectivity.

Keith Barnett, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Taylor Wessing comments: 'We are delighted to welcome McGuireWoods London LLP to 5 New Street Square, a building that has proven popular with our people and our clients alike and which has proven to be an excellent home both for us and for the many professional firms who are our neighbours.'

Dan Peyton, Managing Partner at McGuireWoods London LLP adds: 'We are delighted to be moving to our new offices at 5 New Street Square, which we believe will be a great new home for our London team. We look forward to creating a best in class legal workspace to continue our growth trajectory in a familiar Midtown location for us.'

McGuireWoods was advised by Knight Frank and Taylor Wessing was advised by Savills.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 16:30:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
