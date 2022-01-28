Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Mosscare St Vincent's agrees £140m debut private placement

01/28/2022 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The funding, which was provided by one North American and two UK-based institutional investors, will be used to help the 8,500-home housing association maximise its capacity to invest in existing and new homes in its communities in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

Mosscare St Vincent's plans to increase its development programme of mixed-tenure homes to 1,500 homes between 2021-25. It is also on track to ensure all its existing homes reach at least EPC C by 2030 and will continually improve on this and increase the energy efficiency of its stock in the drive towards zero carbon.

There was strong investor demand for the private placement, meaning it was keenly priced. Mosscare St Vincent's will use the funds to help achieve the targets set out in its 'MSV Way' and Sustainability Strategy. Although the private placement is not linked to any specific sustainability measures, confidence in the sustainability strategy was a key matter of interest for investors. The transaction was completed in December 2021, and the first drawdown of funds occurred in January 2022.

Helen Rourke, Executive Director of Finance at Mosscare St Vincent's, said: "The need for good quality, affordable homes and the services and support we provide to our customers has never been greater. We remain committed to tackling issues such as homelessness, poverty and social exclusion, creating positive life chances for people, and playing our part in tackling the housing and climate crises. The new funding will enable us to grow and deliver against our ambitious development plans, as well as invest in our existing homes and services.

Charlie Norman, Chief Executive at MSV said: "This is great news for MSV and more importantly for our current and future residents. We are absolutely committed to investing in existing homes and services, meeting net zero carbon targets and building new homes. We pride ourselves on providing a diverse range of warm, safe and high-quality homes and we are particularly passionate about providing age-appropriate housing (and right-sizing), specialist independent living, spacious family homes, and first-time homes and opportunities for young people. The deal shows great confidence amongst funders in MSV's values, ambitions and strong governance and we are delighted to partner with the funders to ensure we can deliver on our ambitious plans."

Mike Roche, Director at Savills Financial Consultants, said: "Mosscare St Vincent's has ambitious plans for its current and future customers. The team at Savills Financial Consultants was proud to work with them to find the best ways of maximising financial capacity to deliver these plans. The private placement deal struck by Mosscare St Vincent's is further evidence of the continued strong investor demand to provide funding to housing associations across the country."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 16:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
11:13aSAVILLS : Mosscare St Vincent's agrees £140m debut private placement
PU
08:13aSAVILLS : office agency team in Cardiff top EG Radius Agent Rankings
PU
01/27SAVILLS : As the UK returns to the office, new research suggests only the best space will ..
PU
01/27SAVILLS : Water Neutrality in North Sussex
PU
01/27Q4 2021 : UK residential land values remains ‘exceptionally buoyant' according to ne..
PU
01/27SAVILLS : UK residential land values remains ‘exceptionally buoyant' according to ne..
PU
01/27Q4 2021 : UK residential land values remains ‘exceptionally buoyant' according to ne..
PU
01/27SAVILLS : UK yields set to compress again as investment activity picks up in retail and So..
PU
01/27AGRICULTURAL POLICY : where have we got to in England?
PU
01/26SAVILLS : appoints Tom Mellows to spearhead expanding science capability
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 984 M 2 661 M 2 661 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 1 906 M 2 553 M 2 557 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float -
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 365,00 GBX
Average target price 1 424,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-3.05%2 553
CBRE GROUP, INC.-12.11%31 280
KE HOLDINGS INC.-7.90%22 067
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-10.54%11 985
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-26.08%11 866
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-21.23%6 766