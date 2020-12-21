Savills : NHS takes former retail / showroom unit for new training facility at 2 Phorpres Close, Peterborough

The NHS has agreed to a new 12-year lease for the former retail showroom, which comprises two storeys of office and warehouse space totalling 14,367 sq ft (1,334 sq m), with an adjoining yard for additional car parking. The building will be used as a new office and training centre for the organisation who plan to consolidate several teams under the same roof. This letting follows a recent deal with Screwfix who began trading at the park at the end of September.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Situated in a prominent location in Hampton, the sizeable unit is ideal for the new NHS training facility. We are very pleased to have successfully repurposed the space on behalf of our client.'

Iain Forsythe, director of PKB Ltd, adds: 'We have worked closely with Ed Gee at Savills to achieve the full occupancy of the estate, which we are delighted with.'

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust employs more than 4,000 staff and provides community health care for older people and those with long-term conditions, alongside mental health care for both adults and children.