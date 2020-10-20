Savills : New occupier scores as it moves into Aston Business Park, Peterborough

The firm that specialises in custom apparel and sportswear has agreed to a new five-year lease for the industrial unit, which totals 3,670 sq ft (340 sq m).

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Located in a well-established commercial location to the south of Peterborough city centre, Aston Business Park provides good quality office and industrial space ideal for Maccasports continued expansion. We are very pleased to have secured this top quality occupier on behalf of our client.'