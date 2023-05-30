Savills : New owners at Prince William Hotel in Paddington, London

Prince William Hotel is an established 49 bedroom boutique townhouse hotel located 0.2 miles from London Paddington Station. The hotel occupies a corner plot with frontage on both Craven Road and Gloucester Terrace and has recently undergone a £1 million refurbishment programme. It benefits from proximity to Hyde Park and some of London's leading attractions including being only 2 miles from Buckingham Palace.

Alex Sturgess, Director in the Hotel Capital Markets team at Savills, says: "We are delighted to complete the acquisition of the Prince William Hotel, a successful and high performing hotel, on behalf of our client. The wider area is currently undergoing significant redevelopment and combined with both excellent transport links and proximity to popular tourist attractions, proved extremely attractive."