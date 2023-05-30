Advanced search
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
2023-05-30
905.25 GBX   -1.55%
11:09aSavills : New owners at Prince William Hotel in Paddington, London
PU
05:30aSavills : Investment yields set to continue to soften, but signs of bottom of market being reached for London offices and logistics
PU
05/24Savills : Living sectors, resi Development and prime logistics lead the way for lenders
PU
Savills : New owners at Prince William Hotel in Paddington, London

05/30/2023
Prince William Hotel is an established 49 bedroom boutique townhouse hotel located 0.2 miles from London Paddington Station. The hotel occupies a corner plot with frontage on both Craven Road and Gloucester Terrace and has recently undergone a £1 million refurbishment programme. It benefits from proximity to Hyde Park and some of London's leading attractions including being only 2 miles from Buckingham Palace.

Alex Sturgess, Director in the Hotel Capital Markets team at Savills, says: "We are delighted to complete the acquisition of the Prince William Hotel, a successful and high performing hotel, on behalf of our client. The wider area is currently undergoing significant redevelopment and combined with both excellent transport links and proximity to popular tourist attractions, proved extremely attractive."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 15:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
