  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Savills : One Of Scotland's Finest ‘A' Listed Castles With Prime Agricultural Estate And Property Portfolio

10/08/2021 | 11:22am EDT
For sale as a whole or in up to eight lots, the jewel in the Careston crown is the historic A Listed castle that dates from the 13th century and which has been in the Adamson family since 1872.

Surrounded by glorious gardens and parkland, this exquisite fortified castle is built from a distinctive red sandstone and displays crowstepped gables, castellated turrets and astragal windows, while the extraordinary interior houses many wonderful original features from intricately carved fireplace surrounds (the stonework is thought to be some of Scotland's finest) to elaborate wood panelling. Beneath the grand exterior, however, this is a cherished family home which combines practical everyday living space with guest accommodation and magnificent reception rooms for entertaining.

The formal gardens include a paved terrace, richly planted herbaceous borders, roses and expanses of lawn including directly in front of the castle - the ideal spot for a marquee, especially with the local parish church conveniently close by.

There are three estate cottages included with the principal lot along with 143 arable acres, 29 acres of pasture and 137 acres of mixed woodland.

The hub of the current farming operation is Nether Careston which extends to around 424 acres in total and has an attractive four bedroom stone farmhouse, a bungalow and a range of agricultural buildings.

Other lots include 119 mostly arable acres at Careston South; 195 acres at Mains of Careston with a modern bungalow and farm buildings; 178 acres at Balnabreich; six grassland fields and woodland at North Wood amounting to 147 acres in total; 89 acres of arable land at Careston North, and finally, the Upper Careston Beat: 1.6 miles of mostly single bank salmon and sea trout fishing. The five yearly average for the beat is 46 salmon and 25 sea trout.

Evelyn Channing for Savills comments: "Careston Castle was described in 1682 as "without debait the best gentleman's house in the shyre," - the centrepiece of this highly attractive and readily accessible estate possesses all the iconic characteristics of a Scottish castle yet is a cherished and manageable family home. The opportunity here for first class farming, good sport including an idyllic stretch of river to fish, and excellent additional properties all combine to make the sale of Careston an exciting launch, whether it be as a whole or through its sympathetic proposed division."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
